GECI International : Tableau de Suivi des Ornan du 18 avril 2023
Date d'émission des ORNAN Nombre d'ORNAN Nombre de BSA
Conversion des ORNAN
Tranche 1
12/11/2020
200
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
13/11/2020
20
10 000 000
17/11/2020
10
5 000 000
19/11/2020
13
13 000 000
20/11/2020
13
13 000 000
24/11/2020
14
14 000 000
01/12/2020
14
14 000 000
09/12/2020
16
16 000 000
18/12/2020
17
17 000 000
18/12/2020
17
17 000 000
18/12/2020
18
18 000 000
22/12/2020
18
18 000 000
22/12/2020
15
15 000 000
23/12/2020
15
15 000 000
Suivi des ORNAN - Situation au 18 avril 2023
Tranche 2
26/02/2021
150
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
01/03/2021
25
12 500 000
04/03/2021
50
16 666 666
08/04/2021
25
8 333 333
30/04/2021
25
8 333 333
21/06/2021
25
25 000 000
Tranche 3
09/06/2021
50
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
13/07/2021
15
15 000 000
20/07/2021
15
15 000 000
10/08/2021
20
20 000 000
Tranche 4
07/03/2022
50
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
21/04/2022
10
16 666 666
22/04/2022
15
25 000 000
05/05/2022
10
16 666 666
06/05/2022
15
25 000 000
Tranche 5
25/05/2022
50
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
07/07/2022
5
12 500 000
18/07/2022
5
16 666 667
19/07/2022
5
16 666 667
19/07/2022
5
16 666 667
22/07/2022
10
50 000 000
25/07/2022
10
50 000 000
02/08/2022
10
50 000 000
Tranche 6
27/07/2022
50
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
09/08/2022
10
50 000 000
24/08/2002
10
100 000 000
08/09/2022
10
100 000 000
13/09/2022
10
100 000 000
20/09/2022
10
100 000 000
Tranche 7
21/12/2022
100
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
27/12/2022
5
25 000 000
10/01/2023
10
100 000 000
17/01/2023
10
100 000 000
26/01/2023
10
100 000 000
09/02/2023
10
100 000 000
23/02/2023
10
100 000 000
28/02/2023
15
150 000 000
18/04/2023
5
50 000 000
Exercice des BSA
ORNAN en circulation BSA en circulation Nombre d'actions créées
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
-
185 000 000
185 000 000
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
-
70 833 332
70 833 332
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
-
50 000 000
50 000 000
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
-
-
83 333 332
83 333 332
212 500 001
212 500 001
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
-
25
450 000 000
450 000 000
725 000 000
725 000 000
Nombre d'actions en circulation au 18/04/2023
2 429 772 970
Données financières EUR USD
CA 2022
18,3 M
20,1 M
-
Résultat net 2022
-1,30 M
-1,42 M
-
Dette nette 2022
7,62 M
8,35 M
-
PER 2022
-3,63x
Rendement 2022
-
Capitalisation
2,22 M
2,43 M
-
VE / CA 2021
1,58x
VE / CA 2022
0,80x
Nbr Employés
-
Flottant
12,2%
