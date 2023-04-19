Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. GECI International
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ALGEC   FR0000079634

GECI INTERNATIONAL

(ALGEC)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  17:35:10 19/04/2023
0.001200 EUR   -7.69%
18:31Geci International : Tableau de Suivi des Ornan du 18 avril 2023
PU
10/04Geci International : Declaration Nbre Actions et droit de votes au 31032023
PU
28/02Geci International : Tableau de Suivi des Ornan du 28 février 2023
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

GECI International : Tableau de Suivi des Ornan du 18 avril 2023

19/04/2023 | 18:31
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date d'émission des ORNAN Nombre d'ORNAN Nombre de BSA

Conversion des ORNAN

Tranche 1

12/11/2020

200

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

13/11/2020

20

10 000 000

17/11/2020

10

5 000 000

19/11/2020

13

13 000 000

20/11/2020

13

13 000 000

24/11/2020

14

14 000 000

01/12/2020

14

14 000 000

09/12/2020

16

16 000 000

18/12/2020

17

17 000 000

18/12/2020

17

17 000 000

18/12/2020

18

18 000 000

22/12/2020

18

18 000 000

22/12/2020

15

15 000 000

23/12/2020

15

15 000 000

Suivi des ORNAN - Situation au 18 avril 2023

Tranche 2

26/02/2021

150

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

01/03/2021

25

12 500 000

04/03/2021

50

16 666 666

08/04/2021

25

8 333 333

30/04/2021

25

8 333 333

21/06/2021

25

25 000 000

Tranche 3

09/06/2021

50

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

13/07/2021

15

15 000 000

20/07/2021

15

15 000 000

10/08/2021

20

20 000 000

Tranche 4

07/03/2022

50

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

21/04/2022

10

16 666 666

22/04/2022

15

25 000 000

05/05/2022

10

16 666 666

06/05/2022

15

25 000 000

Tranche 5

25/05/2022

50

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

07/07/2022

5

12 500 000

18/07/2022

5

16 666 667

19/07/2022

5

16 666 667

19/07/2022

5

16 666 667

22/07/2022

10

50 000 000

25/07/2022

10

50 000 000

02/08/2022

10

50 000 000

Tranche 6

27/07/2022

50

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

09/08/2022

10

50 000 000

24/08/2002

10

100 000 000

08/09/2022

10

100 000 000

13/09/2022

10

100 000 000

20/09/2022

10

100 000 000

Tranche 7

21/12/2022

100

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

27/12/2022

5

25 000 000

10/01/2023

10

100 000 000

17/01/2023

10

100 000 000

26/01/2023

10

100 000 000

09/02/2023

10

100 000 000

23/02/2023

10

100 000 000

28/02/2023

15

150 000 000

18/04/2023

5

50 000 000

Exercice des BSA

ORNAN en circulation BSA en circulation Nombre d'actions créées

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

-

185 000 000

185 000 000

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

-

70 833 332

70 833 332

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

-

50 000 000

50 000 000

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

-

-

83 333 332

83 333 332

212 500 001

212 500 001

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

-

25

450 000 000

450 000 000

725 000 000

725 000 000

Nombre d'actions en circulation au 18/04/2023

2 429 772 970

Disclaimer

GECI International SA published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 16:30:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Toute l'actualité sur GECI INTERNATIONAL
18:31Geci International : Tableau de Suivi des Ornan du 18 avril 2023
PU
10/04Geci International : Declaration Nbre Actions et droit de votes au 31032023
PU
28/02Geci International : Tableau de Suivi des Ornan du 28 février 2023
PU
23/02Geci International : Tableau de Suivi des Ornan du 23 février 2023
PU
09/02Geci International : Tableau de Suivi des Ornan du 9 février 2023
PU
27/01Geci International : Tableau de Suivi des Ornan du 26 janvier 2023
PU
19/01Geci International : un actionnaire passe sous les 10% des
CF
19/01Geci International : Document AMF CP. 223C0118
PU
11/01Geci International : Tableau de Suivi des Ornan du 10 janvier 2023
PU
2022Geci International : Lettre aux Actionnaires
AT
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur GECI INTERNATIONAL
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 18,3 M 20,1 M -
Résultat net 2022 -1,30 M -1,42 M -
Dette nette 2022 7,62 M 8,35 M -
PER 2022 -3,63x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 2,22 M 2,43 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,58x
VE / CA 2022 0,80x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 12,2%
Graphique GECI INTERNATIONAL
Durée : Période :
GECI International : Graphique analyse technique GECI International | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique GECI INTERNATIONAL
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Serge Bitboul Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gérard Delage Independent Executive Director
Gérard Nicou Independent Executive Director
Clara Otto Independent Executive Director
Jean-Noël Hardy Independent Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
GECI INTERNATIONAL-43.48%2
BOEING7.63%124 851
AIRBUS SE15.58%110 811
DASSAULT AVIATION14.98%16 433
TEXTRON INC.-2.22%14 122
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED17.66%4 057
Zonebourse : Créé par des Investisseurs pour des Investisseurs !
Inscription 100% Gratuite
fermer