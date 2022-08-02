Connexion
  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  France
  Euronext Paris
  GECI International
  Actualités
  Synthèse
    ALGEC   FR0000079634

GECI INTERNATIONAL

(ALGEC)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  17:35 02/08/2022
0.002400 EUR   -7.69%
21:22GECI INTERNATIONAL : Tableau de Suivi des Ornan du 2 août 2022
PU
01/08GECI INTERNATIONAL : Tirage 50 ORNAN et Soutien financier d’un actionnaire de référence
AN
01/08GECI INTERNATIONAL : Réunion Assemblée générale mixte
CO
GECI International : Tableau de Suivi des Ornan du 2 août 2022

02/08/2022 | 21:22
Suivi des ORNAN - Situation au 2 août 2022

Tranche 1

Tranche 2

Tranche 3

Tranche 4

Tranche 5

Date d'émission des ORNAN

12/11/2020

26/02/2021

09/06/2021

07/03/2022

25/05/2022

Nombre d'ORNAN

200

150

50

50

50

Nombre de BSA

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

13/11/2020

20

10 000 000

01/03/2021

25

12 500 000

13/07/2021

15

15 000 000

21/04/2022

10

16 666 666

07/07/2022

5

12 500 000

17/11/2020

10

5 000 000

04/03/2021

50

16 666 666

20/07/2021

15

15 000 000

22/04/2022

15

25 000 000

18/07/2022

5

16 666 667

19/11/2020

13

13 000 000

08/04/2021

25

8 333 333

10/08/2021

20

20 000 000

05/05/2022

10

16 666 666

19/07/2022

5

16 666 667

20/11/2020

13

13 000 000

30/04/2021

25

8 333 333

06/05/2022

15

25 000 000

19/07/2022

5

16 666 667

24/11/2020

14

14 000 000

21/06/2021

25

25 000 000

22/07/2022

10

50 000 000

01/12/2020

14

14 000 000

25/07/2022

10

50 000 000

Conversion des ORNAN

09/12/2020

16

16 000 000

02/08/2022

10

50 000 000

18/12/2020

17

17 000 000

18/12/2020

17

17 000 000

18/12/2020

18

18 000 000

22/12/2020

18

18 000 000

22/12/2020

15

15 000 000

23/12/2020

15

15 000 000

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

Exercice des BSA

ORNAN en circulation

-

-

-

-

-

BSA en circulation

Nombre d'actions créées

185 000 000

185 000 000

70 833 332

70 833 332

50 000 000

50 000 000

83 333 332

83 333 332

212 500 001

212 500 001

Nombre d'actions en circulation au 02/08/2022

1 253 822 970

Tranche 6

27/07/2022

50

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

50

--

Données financières
CA 2021 16,7 M 17,1 M -
Résultat net 2021 0,74 M 0,76 M -
Dette nette 2021 9,60 M 9,86 M -
PER 2021 21,0x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 2,30 M 2,34 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,79x
VE / CA 2021 1,58x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 35,1%
Graphique GECI INTERNATIONAL
Durée : Période :
GECI International : Graphique analyse technique GECI International | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique GECI INTERNATIONAL
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Serge Bitboul Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gérard Delage Independent Executive Director
Gérard Nicou Independent Executive Director
Clara Otto Independent Executive Director
Jean-Noël Hardy Independent Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
GECI INTERNATIONAL-62.32%3
THE BOEING COMPANY-16.02%100 396
AIRBUS SE-8.79%82 907
TEXTRON INC.-14.97%13 910
DASSAULT AVIATION51.47%12 301
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-25.42%3 949