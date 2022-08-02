GECI International : Tableau de Suivi des Ornan du 2 août 2022
Suivi des ORNAN - Situation au 2 août 2022
Tranche 1
Tranche 2
Tranche 3
Tranche 4
Tranche 5
Date d'émission des ORNAN
12/11/2020
26/02/2021
09/06/2021
07/03/2022
25/05/2022
Nombre d'ORNAN
200
150
50
50
50
Nombre de BSA
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
13/11/2020
20
10 000 000
01/03/2021
25
12 500 000
13/07/2021
15
15 000 000
21/04/2022
10
16 666 666
07/07/2022
5
12 500 000
17/11/2020
10
5 000 000
04/03/2021
50
16 666 666
20/07/2021
15
15 000 000
22/04/2022
15
25 000 000
18/07/2022
5
16 666 667
19/11/2020
13
13 000 000
08/04/2021
25
8 333 333
10/08/2021
20
20 000 000
05/05/2022
10
16 666 666
19/07/2022
5
16 666 667
20/11/2020
13
13 000 000
30/04/2021
25
8 333 333
06/05/2022
15
25 000 000
19/07/2022
5
16 666 667
24/11/2020
14
14 000 000
21/06/2021
25
25 000 000
22/07/2022
10
50 000 000
01/12/2020
14
14 000 000
25/07/2022
10
50 000 000
Conversion des ORNAN
09/12/2020
16
16 000 000
02/08/2022
10
50 000 000
18/12/2020
17
17 000 000
18/12/2020
17
17 000 000
18/12/2020
18
18 000 000
22/12/2020
18
18 000 000
22/12/2020
15
15 000 000
23/12/2020
15
15 000 000
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
Exercice des BSA
ORNAN en circulation
-
-
-
-
-
BSA en circulation
Nombre d'actions créées
185 000 000
185 000 000
70 833 332
70 833 332
50 000 000
50 000 000
83 333 332
83 333 332
212 500 001
212 500 001
Nombre d'actions en circulation au 02/08/2022
1 253 822 970
Tranche 6
27/07/2022
50
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
50
-
-
Disclaimer
GECI International SA published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 19:21:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Toute l'actualité sur GECI INTERNATIONAL
Recommandations des analystes sur GECI INTERNATIONAL
Données financières EUR USD
CA 2021
16,7 M
17,1 M
-
Résultat net 2021
0,74 M
0,76 M
-
Dette nette 2021
9,60 M
9,86 M
-
PER 2021
21,0x
Rendement 2021
-
Capitalisation
2,30 M
2,34 M
-
VE / CA 2020
0,79x
VE / CA 2021
1,58x
Nbr Employés
-
Flottant
35,1%
Graphique GECI INTERNATIONAL
Durée :
Auto.
2 mois
3 mois
6 mois
9 mois
1 an
2 ans
5 ans
10 ans
Max.
Période :
Jour
Semaine
Tendances analyse technique GECI INTERNATIONAL
Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Baissière Baissière Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques.
Dirigeants et Administrateurs