    ALGEC   FR0000079634

GECI INTERNATIONAL

(ALGEC)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  17:35:25 23/02/2023
0.001200 EUR   -7.69%
09/02Geci International : Tableau de Suivi des Ornan du 9 février 2023
PU
27/01Geci International : Tableau de Suivi des Ornan du 26 janvier 2023
PU
19/01Geci International : un actionnaire passe sous les 10% des
CF
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

GECI International : Tableau de Suivi des Ornan du 23 février 2023

23/02/2023 | 20:39
Suivi des ORNAN - Situation au 23 février 2023

Date d'émission des ORNAN Nombre d'ORNAN Nombre de BSA

Conversion des ORNAN

Tranche 1

12/11/2020

200

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

13/11/2020

20

10 000 000

17/11/2020

10

5 000 000

19/11/2020

13

13 000 000

20/11/2020

13

13 000 000

24/11/2020

14

14 000 000

01/12/2020

14

14 000 000

09/12/2020

16

16 000 000

18/12/2020

17

17 000 000

18/12/2020

17

17 000 000

18/12/2020

18

18 000 000

22/12/2020

18

18 000 000

22/12/2020

15

15 000 000

23/12/2020

15

15 000 000

Tranche 2

26/02/2021

150

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

01/03/2021

25

12 500 000

04/03/2021

50

16 666 666

08/04/2021

25

8 333 333

30/04/2021

25

8 333 333

21/06/2021

25

25 000 000

Tranche 3

09/06/2021

50

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

13/07/2021

15

15 000 000

20/07/2021

15

15 000 000

10/08/2021

20

20 000 000

Tranche 4

07/03/2022

50

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

21/04/2022

10

16 666 666

22/04/2022

15

25 000 000

05/05/2022

10

16 666 666

06/05/2022

15

25 000 000

Tranche 5

25/05/2022

50

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

07/07/2022

5

12 500 000

18/07/2022

5

16 666 667

19/07/2022

5

16 666 667

19/07/2022

5

16 666 667

22/07/2022

10

50 000 000

25/07/2022

10

50 000 000

02/08/2022

10

50 000 000

Tranche 6

27/07/2022

50

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

09/08/2022

10

50 000 000

24/08/2002

10

100 000 000

08/09/2022

10

100 000 000

13/09/2022

10

100 000 000

20/09/2022

10

100 000 000

Tranche 7

21/12/2022

100

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

27/12/2022

5

25 000 000

10/01/2023

10

100 000 000

17/01/2023

10

100 000 000

26/01/2023

10

100 000 000

09/02/2023

10

100 000 000

23/02/2023

10

100 000 000

Exercice des BSA

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

ORNAN en circulation BSA en circulation Nombre d'actions créées

-

-

185 000 000

185 000 000

70 833 332

70 833 332

-

50 000 000

50 000 000

-

-

83 333 332

83 333 332

212 500 001

212 500 001

-

45

450 000 000

450 000 000

525 000 000

525 000 000

Nombre d'actions en circulation au 23/02/2023

2 229 772 970

Disclaimer

GECI International SA published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 19:38:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Données financières
CA 2022 18,3 M 19,4 M -
Résultat net 2022 -1,30 M -1,37 M -
Dette nette 2022 7,62 M 8,07 M -
PER 2022 -3,63x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 2,22 M 2,35 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,58x
VE / CA 2022 0,80x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 12,2%
Tendances analyse technique GECI INTERNATIONAL
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Serge Bitboul Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gérard Delage Independent Executive Director
Gérard Nicou Independent Executive Director
Clara Otto Independent Executive Director
Jean-Noël Hardy Independent Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
GECI INTERNATIONAL-43.48%2
BOEING7.89%123 094
AIRBUS SE10.59%102 803
TEXTRON INC.3.62%15 118
DASSAULT AVIATION4.61%14 640
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED12.25%3 873