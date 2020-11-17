GECI International : Tableau de suivi des ORNAN au 17 novembre 2020

Suivi des ORNANE - Situation au 17 Novembre 2020
Tranche 1
Date d'émission des ORNAN
12/11/2020
Nombre d'ORNAN
200
Nombre de BSA
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
13/11/2020
20
10 000 000
17/11/2020
10
5 000 000
Conversion des ORNAN
Exercice des BSA
ORNAN en circulation
170
BSA en circulation
Nombre d'actions créées
15 000 000
Nombre d'actions en circulation au 17/11/2020
261 583 099
