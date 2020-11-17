Connexion
GECI International : Tableau de suivi des ORNAN au 17 novembre 2020

17/11/2020 | 18:11

Suivi des ORNANE - Situation au 17 Novembre 2020

Tranche 1

Date d'émission des ORNAN

12/11/2020

Nombre d'ORNAN

200

Nombre de BSA

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

13/11/2020

20

10 000 000

17/11/2020

10

5 000 000

Conversion des ORNAN

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

Exercice des BSA

ORNAN en circulation

170

BSA en circulation

Nombre d'actions créées

15 000 000

15 000 000

Nombre d'actions en circulation au 17/11/2020

261 583 099

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

GECI International SA published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 17:10:02 UTC

