GECI International : Tableau de suivi des ORNAN au 18 décembre 2020

Suivi des ORNANE - Situation au 18 décembre 2020
Tranche 1
Date d'émission des ORNAN
12/11/2020
Nombre d'ORNAN
200
Nombre de BSA
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
13/11/2020
20
10 000 000
17/11/2020
10
5 000 000
19/11/2020
13
13 000 000
20/11/2020
24/11/2020
14
14 000 000
01/12/2020
Conversion des ORNAN
09/12/2020
16
16 000 000
18/12/2020
17
17 000 000
18
18 000 000
Exercice des BSA
ORNAN en circulation
48
BSA en circulation
Nombre d'actions créées
137 000
000
137 000 000
Nombre d'actions en circulation au 18/12/2020
383 583 099
