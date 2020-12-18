Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  GECI International    GECP   FR0000079634

GECI INTERNATIONAL

(GECP)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

GECI International : Tableau de suivi des ORNAN au 18 décembre 2020

18/12/2020 | 18:27
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Suivi des ORNANE - Situation au 18 décembre 2020

Tranche 1

Date d'émission des ORNAN

12/11/2020

Nombre d'ORNAN

200

Nombre de BSA

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

13/11/2020

20

10 000 000

17/11/2020

10

5 000 000

19/11/2020

13

13 000 000

20/11/2020

13

13 000 000

24/11/2020

14

14 000 000

01/12/2020

14

14 000 000

Conversion des ORNAN

09/12/2020

16

16 000 000

18/12/2020

17

17 000 000

18/12/2020

17

17 000 000

18/12/2020

18

18 000 000

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

Exercice des BSA

ORNAN en circulation

48

BSA en circulation

Nombre d'actions créées

137 000

000

137 000 000

Nombre d'actions en circulation au 18/12/2020

383 583 099

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

GECI International SA published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 17:26:04 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur GECI INTERNATIONAL
18:35GECI INTERNATIONAL : Mise à disposition du Rapport Financier Semestriel
AN
18:27GECI INTERNATIONAL : Rapport Financier Semestriel 20/21
PU
18:27GECI INTERNATIONAL : Mise à disposition du rapport Financier Semestriel 20/21
PU
18:27GECI INTERNATIONAL : Tableau de suivi des ORNAN au 18 décembre 2020
PU
18:03GECI INTERNATIONAL : plus forte hausse du SRD à la clôture du vendredi 18 décemb..
AO
12:25GECI INTERNATIONAL : plus forte hausse du SRD à la mi-séance du vendredi 18 déce..
AO
17/12GECI INTERNATIONAL : Résultats Semestriels Consolidés 2020/2021
PU
17/12GECI INTERNATIONAL : Résultats Semestriels Consolidés 2020-2021
AN
09/12GECI INTERNATIONAL : Tableau de suivi des ORNAN au 9 décembre 2020
PU
03/12GECI INTERNATIONAL : plus forte baisse du SRD à la clôture du jeudi 3 décembre 2..
AO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur GECI INTERNATIONAL
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 25,5 M 31,2 M -
Résultat net 2020 -6,45 M -7,89 M -
Dette nette 2020 12,6 M 15,5 M -
PER 2020 -1,06x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 4,47 M 5,47 M -
VE / CA 2019 0,98x
VE / CA 2020 0,79x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 99,1%
Graphique GECI INTERNATIONAL
Durée : Période :
GECI International : Graphique analyse technique GECI International | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique GECI INTERNATIONAL
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Serge Bitboul Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maïté Escande Chief Financial Officer
Gérard Delage Independent Director
Gérard Nicou Independent Director
Muriel Touaty Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GECI INTERNATIONAL-58.84%5
THE BOEING COMPANY-30.66%124 897
AIRBUS SE-30.73%86 679
TEXTRON INC.4.80%10 755
DASSAULT AVIATION-22.39%9 244
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.44.81%5 900
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ