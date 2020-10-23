GECI International : Tableau de suivi des ORNAN au 22 octobre 2020

Suivi des ORNANE - Situation au 22 octobre 2020
Tranche
Date d'émission des ORNANE
12/02/2019
Nombre d'ORNANE
400
Nombre de BSA
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
28/02/2019
20
1 818 181
26/04/2019
2 000 000
12/06/2019
2 500 000
25/06/2019
04/07/2019
24/07/2019
Conversion des ORNANE
08/08/2019
10
1 428 571
21/08/2019
1 666 666
27/08/2019
4 000 000
12/09/2019
26/09/2019
5 000 000
22/10/2019
6 666 666
02/12/2019
12
10/01/2020
25
Rbt Numéraire
17/01/2020
30
24/04/2020
6
11/06/2020
7
2 333 333
24/06/2020
8
2 666 666
06/07/2020
24/07/2020
5
27/07/2020
27/08/2020
14/09/2020
23/09/2020
3 500 000
28/09/2020
22/10/2020
3 000 000
Exercice des BSA
ORNANE en circulation BSA en circulation Nombre d'actions créées
34
-
75 413 416
Nombre d'actions en circulation au 22/10/2020
246 583 099
