GECI International : Tableau de suivi des ORNAN au 1er mars 2021

17/03/2021 | 07:57
Suivi des ORNANE - Situation au 1er mars 2021

Date

NombreActions créées

13/11/2020

20

10 000 000

17/11/2020

10

5 000 000

19/11/2020

13

13 000 000

20/11/2020

13

13 000 000

24/11/2020

14

14 000 000

01/12/2020

14

14 000 000

09/12/2020

16

16 000 000

18/12/2020

17

17 000 000

18/12/2020

17

17 000 000

18/12/2020

18

18 000 000

22/12/2020

18

18 000 000

22/12/2020

15

15 000 000

23/12/2020

15

15 000 000

Nombre d'actions en circulation au 01/03/2021

444 084 874

Disclaimer

GECI International SA published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 06:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
