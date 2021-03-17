GECI International : Tableau de suivi des ORNAN au 4 mars 2021

Suivi des ORNANE - Situation au 4 mars 2021
Date
NombreActions créées
13/11/2020
20
10 000 000
17/11/2020
10
5 000 000
19/11/2020
13
13 000 000
20/11/2020
13
13 000 000
24/11/2020
14
14 000 000
01/12/2020
14
14 000 000
09/12/2020
16
16 000 000
18/12/2020
17
17 000 000
18/12/2020
17
17 000 000
18/12/2020
18
18 000 000
22/12/2020
18
18 000 000
22/12/2020
15
15 000 000
23/12/2020
15
15 000 000
Nombre d'actions en circulation au 04/03/2021
460 751 540
