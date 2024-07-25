AMENDEMENT AU DOCUMENT D'ENREGISTREMENT UNIVERSEL
Bordereau d'amendement n° D.24-0049-A01 du 24 juillet 2024
- Société: GECINA
- Date de dépôt du document d'enregistrement universel: 16/02/2024
- Objet de l'amendement:
Comptes semestriels au 30 juin 2024.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Gecina SA published this content on 25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 14:16:22 UTC.