|
GENFIT : deux nominations au Comex
Genfit a nommé Pascal Caisey, chief commercial officer, et Philippe Motté, chief regulatory and quality officer à son comité exécutif.
© AOF 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur GENFIT
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur GENFIT
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
8,22 M
9,95 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
-88,2 M
-107 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
|
45,8 M
55,5 M
-
|PER 2020
|-2,71x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
165 M
200 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|14,5x
|VE / CA 2021
|22,3x
|Nbr Employés
|203
|Flottant
|93,4%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique GENFIT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|4
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
7,70 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
4,26 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
158%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
80,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
29,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capitalisation (M$)
|GENFIT
|6.61%
|200