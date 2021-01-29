Connexion
GENFIT : deux nominations au Comex

29/01/2021
Genfit a nommé Pascal Caisey, chief commercial officer, et Philippe Motté, chief regulatory and quality officer à son comité exécutif.


© AOF 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 8,22 M 9,95 M -
Résultat net 2020 -88,2 M -107 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 45,8 M 55,5 M -
PER 2020 -2,71x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 165 M 200 M -
VE / CA 2020 14,5x
VE / CA 2021 22,3x
Nbr Employés 203
Flottant 93,4%
Tendances analyse technique GENFIT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 7,70 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,26 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 158%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 80,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 29,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Pascal Prigent CEO & EVP-Marketing & Development
Jean-François Mouney Chairman
Dean W. Hum Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Huitorel EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Carol L. Addy Chief Medical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GENFIT6.61%200
MODERNA, INC.52.72%63 136
LONZA GROUP AG0.21%47 661
CELLTRION, INC.-6.82%41 032
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-0.28%34 254
SEAGEN INC.-7.18%29 408
