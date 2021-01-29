GENFIT : deux nominations au Comex

Données financières EUR USD CA 2020 8,22 M 9,95 M - Résultat net 2020 -88,2 M -107 M - Tréso. nette 2020 45,8 M 55,5 M - PER 2020 -2,71x Rendement 2020 - Capitalisation 165 M 200 M - VE / CA 2020 14,5x VE / CA 2021 22,3x Nbr Employés 203 Flottant 93,4% Graphique GENFIT Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique GENFIT Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Neutre Neutre Baissière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 4 Objectif de cours Moyen 7,70 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,26 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 158% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 80,9% Ecart / Objectif Bas 29,2% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Nom Titre Pascal Prigent CEO & EVP-Marketing & Development Jean-François Mouney Chairman Dean W. Hum Chief Operating Officer Nathalie Huitorel EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer Carol L. Addy Chief Medical Officer Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) GENFIT 6.61% 200 MODERNA, INC. 52.72% 63 136 LONZA GROUP AG 0.21% 47 661 CELLTRION, INC. -6.82% 41 032 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. -0.28% 34 254 SEAGEN INC. -7.18% 29 408