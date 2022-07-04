Connexion
    SIGHT   FR0013183985

GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S.A.

(SIGHT)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  17:35 04/07/2022
2.230 EUR   -0.27%
PU
PU
CO
GenSight Biologics S A : Acquisition ou cession des actions de l'émetteur / Information relative au contrat de liquidité

04/07/2022 | 21:13
Communiqué de presse

Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité

contracté avec ODDO BHF

Paris, France, le 4 juillet 2022, 20h00 CEST

Au titre du contrat de liquidité confié par la Société à Oddo BHF, à la date du 30 juin 2022, les ressources suivantes figuraient au compte de liquidité dédié :

  • 173 429 titres GenSight Biologics
  • 94 720 Euros en espèces

Il est rappelé qu'à la date de mise en place du contrat, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité dédié :

  • 78 000 titres GenSight Biologics
  • 247 132 Euros en espèces

Sur la période du 1er janvier au 30 juin 2022 ont été exécutées :

  • 833 transactions à l'achat
  • 732 transactions à la vente

Sur cette même période, les volumes échangés ont représenté :

  • 389 692 titres et 1 211 214 Euros à l'achat
  • 314 056 titres et 968 665 Euros à la vente

Contacts

GenSight Biologics

RooneyPartners

Corporate Communications Director

Media Relations

Clothilde Caillet

Jeanene Timberlake

ccaillet@gensight-biologics.com

jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com

+1 646-770-8858

LifeSci Advisors

Orpheon Finance

Investor Relations

Retail Investors

Guillaume van Renterghem

James Palmer

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com

+41 (0)76 735 01 31

+33 (0)7 60 92 77 74

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to

help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ® (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), has been submitted for marketing approval in Europe for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease affecting primarily teens and young adults that leads to irreversible blindness. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

Disclaimer

Gensight Biologics SA published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 19:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 12,5 M 13,0 M -
Résultat net 2021 -23,4 M -24,3 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 25,7 M 26,7 M -
PER 2021 -4,47x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 103 M 107 M -
VE / CA 2021 6,21x
VE / CA 2022 30,8x
Nbr Employés 38
Flottant 85,3%
Graphique GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S.A.
Durée : Période :
GenSight Biologics S.A. : Graphique analyse technique GenSight Biologics S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Clôture 2,24 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,67 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 377%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Bernard Jacques Alex Gilly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Gidoin Chief Financial Officer
Michael S. Wyzga Chairman
Magali Taiel Chief Medical Officer
Marion Ghibaudo Chief Technical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S.A.-59.78%108
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.12%78 219
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.84%73 484
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-5.72%64 152
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-13.31%44 566
BIONTECH SE-38.91%38 276