    SIGHT   FR0013183985

GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S.A.

(SIGHT)
  Rapport
ETFs positionnés sur GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR1.46%2.13%France



Décryptage
Quand le sage montre la lune, l'idiot regarde le doigt
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,72 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 17,67 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 103%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S.A.22.30%489
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.16.60%85 134
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.40.71%71 226
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.13.01%57 013
BIONTECH SE179.76%55 555
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED-16.74%50 308