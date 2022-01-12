|
George Weston Limited : CIBC World Markets à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2021
54 166 M
43 138 M
37 978 M
|Résultat net 2021
848 M
675 M
595 M
|Dette nette 2021
13 786 M
10 979 M
9 666 M
|PER 2021
|18,4x
|Rendement 2021
|1,61%
|Capitalisation
21 037 M
16 683 M
14 750 M
|VE / CA 2021
|0,64x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,61x
|Nbr Employés
|226 299
|Flottant
|37,3%
|Graphique GEORGE WESTON LIMITED
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique GEORGE WESTON LIMITED
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|8
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
142,94 CAD
|Objectif de cours Moyen
153,00 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
7,04%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs