George Weston Limited : Scotiabank reste à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Toute l'actualité sur GEORGE WESTON LIMITED
Recommandations des analystes sur GEORGE WESTON LIMITED
Données financières
|CA 2021
54 403 M
43 334 M
36 535 M
|Résultat net 2021
540 M
430 M
363 M
|Dette nette 2021
13 102 M
10 436 M
8 799 M
|PER 2021
|22,6x
|Rendement 2021
|1,69%
|Capitalisation
19 461 M
15 579 M
13 070 M
|VE / CA 2021
|0,60x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,58x
|Nbr Employés
|226 299
|Flottant
|38,4%
Graphique GEORGE WESTON LIMITED
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique GEORGE WESTON LIMITED
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
129,38 CAD
|Objectif de cours Moyen
137,29 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
6,11%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs