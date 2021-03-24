|
George Weston Limited : Scotiabank toujours à l'achat
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
53 567 M
42 605 M
36 009 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
979 M
779 M
658 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
12 070 M
9 600 M
8 114 M
|PER 2021
|16,9x
|Rendement 2021
|2,07%
|
|Capitalisation
|
16 450 M
13 105 M
11 058 M
|VE / CA 2021
|0,53x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,50x
|Nbr Employés
|226 299
|Flottant
|36,9%
|Graphique GEORGE WESTON LIMITED
|
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique GEORGE WESTON LIMITED
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
118,00 CAD
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
107,96 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
20,4%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
9,30%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
0,04%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs