    PERR   FR0000061459

GÉRARD PERRIER INDUSTRIE

(PERR)
  Rapport
Gerard Perrier Industrie : SOTEB utilise la 3D dans de nombreux projets industriels

18/05/2021 | 15:32
Les équipes SOTEB, grâce aux GPI Experts, proposent la technologie 3D à leurs clients pour leurs projets industriels : présentation des implantations de mises en sécurité machine, étude d'implantation machines, création des fonds de plans 2D avec cotes, étude d'implantation des détecteurs incendie…

Disclaimer

Gérard Perrier Industrie SA published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 13:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Toute l'actualité sur GÉRARD PERRIER INDUSTRIE
15:32GERARD PERRIER INDUSTRIE  : SOTEB utilise la 3D dans de nombreux projets industr..
12/05GERARD PERRIER INDUSTRIE  : Intervention chez un nouveau client – Partenar..
12/05TECHNISONIC  : 3ème place du Challenge du Nucléaire 2021 – Catégorie Quali..
11/05GERARD PERRIER INDUSTRIE  : Rapport des CAC Réduction du capital-résolution N°15
11/05GERARD PERRIER INDUSTRIE  : Rapport du Directoire à l'Assemblée générale extraor..
05/05GERARD PERRIER INDUSTRIE  : Chiffre d'affaires du 1er trimestre 2021
05/05GÉRARD PERRIER INDUSTRIE  : Chiffre d'affaires 1er trimestre
26/04GERARD PERRIER INDUSTRIE  : Avis préalable de réunion (publié le 26 avril 2021 a..
26/04GÉRARD PERRIER INDUSTRIE  : Réunion Assemblée générale mixte
22/04GERARD PERRIER INDUSTRIE  : Télécharger le rapport annuel 2020
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur GÉRARD PERRIER INDUSTRIE
Données financières
CA 2021 212 M 260 M -
Résultat net 2021 14,6 M 17,8 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 34,0 M 41,5 M -
PER 2021 19,3x
Rendement 2021 2,52%
Capitalisation 281 M 342 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,16x
VE / CA 2022 1,05x
Nbr Employés 1 758
Flottant 38,9%
Graphique GÉRARD PERRIER INDUSTRIE
Tendances analyse technique GÉRARD PERRIER INDUSTRIE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 93,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 77,60 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 19,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 19,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
François Perrier Chairman-Management Board
Grégoire Cacciapuoti CEO & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Jean-Michel Armand Chairman-Supervisory Board
André Picard Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Amélie Brossier Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GÉRARD PERRIER INDUSTRIE12.46%342
KEYENCE CORPORATION-10.22%115 649
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE10.19%87 803
NIDEC CORPORATION-8.71%63 564
EATON CORPORATION PLC22.72%58 751
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.18.85%57 283