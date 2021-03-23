Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Gerdau S.A.    GGB

GERDAU S.A.

(GGB)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 23/03 21:10:00
4.79 USD   -4.20%
ETFs positionnés sur GERDAU S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
HSBC MSCI BRAZIL - USD3.19%0.09%BrésilActions



Graphique GERDAU S.A.
Durée : Période :
Gerdau S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Gerdau S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 26,76 BRL
Dernier Cours de Cloture 26,56 BRL
Ecart / Objectif Haut 24,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,75%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -43,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GERDAU S.A.7.07%8 070
ARCELORMITTAL15.28%28 416
NUCOR CORPORATION26.92%20 714
POSCO15.07%20 649
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION41.30%15 858
TATA STEEL LIMITED15.13%11 678
