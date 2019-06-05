Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Gerresheimer    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER

(GXI)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 18/02 16:08:10
93.775 EUR   -0.40%
11:56GERRESHEIMER AG : Goldman Sachs favorable sur le dossier
ZD
11:55GERRESHEIMER AG : Opinion positive de Berenberg
ZD
10:30GERRESHEIMER AG : JP Morgan est neutre
ZD
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur GERRESHEIMER
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Schroder ISF Eurp Alp Abs Rt A Acc EURNON1.00%-12.00%NC2.77M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur GERRESHEIMERETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers Germany Mittelstand & Mid...1.48%1.43%AllemagneActions
Deka MDAX - EUR1.50%1.05%AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 MDAX® DIst - EUR1.47%1.05%AllemagneActions
ComStage MDAX TR - EUR2.38%1.05%AllemagneActions
IShares STOXX Europe Small 200 (DE...1.27%0.51%EuropeActions
Vanguard Germany All Cap - Distrib...0.15%0.24%-AllemagneActions
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Health Car...2.07%0.21%EuropeActions - Santé
ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR0.00%0.21%-AllemagneActions
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - -...1.05%0.07%EuropeActions
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - D...1.04%0.07%EuropeActions



 GERRESHEIMER
Fabricant de seringues et doses vaccinales
Graphique GERRESHEIMER AG
Durée : Période :
Gerresheimer AG : Graphique analyse technique Gerresheimer AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 99,92 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 94,15 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 22,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,13%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -9,72%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GERRESHEIMER AG7.29%3 558
ABBOTT LABORATORIES16.21%218 013
MEDTRONIC PLC0.87%159 046
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.64%74 622
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.12.19%47 273
HOYA CORPORATION-7.39%46 033
