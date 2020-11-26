Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Getinge AB    GTN   SE0000202624

GETINGE AB

(GTN)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur GETINGE ABETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares STOXX Europe Small 200 (DE...0.25%0.76%EuropeActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...1.67%0.63%MondeActions
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Health Car...-1.38%0.31%EuropeActions - Santé
Xtrackers S&P Europe ex UK 1D - EUR0.22%0.07%-EuropeActions
AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE - - EUR-1.46%0.06%-EuropeActions
Amundi Prime Europe DR (C) - EUR0.78%0.06%-EuropeActions



Graphique GETINGE AB
Durée : Période :
Getinge AB : Graphique analyse technique Getinge AB | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 218,92 SEK
Dernier Cours de Cloture 176,50 SEK
Ecart / Objectif Haut 55,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -27,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GETINGE AB5.13%5 644
MASIMO CORPORATION55.26%13 511
NOVOCURE LIMITED38.46%11 878
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.13.13%8 739
GETINGE AB1.44%5 644
JIANGSU YUYUE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY CO., LTD.37.16%4 264
