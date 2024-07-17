Getlink SE gère et exploite un tunnel ferroviaire sous la Manche reliant le Continent Européen au Royaume-Uni (le Tunnel sous la Manche). Getlink SE gère et commercialise directement un service de transport par navettes via le Tunnel sous la Manche transportant des passagers et des véhicules de transport de marchandises. Il gère également le passage de trains à très grande vitesse (Eurostar) et les services de fret ferroviaire d'autres compagnies ferroviaires via le Tunnel sous la Manche. Le Groupe gère aussi la filiale Europorte (qui comprend la société anglaise GB Railfreight) qui propose une large gamme de services de fret ferroviaire intégrés à la fois en France et au Royaume-Uni. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - transport par navettes (39,7%) : 24 navettes exploitées entre Coquelles (France) et Folkestone (Royaume-Uni), réparties entre 15 navettes de fret (pour le transport des camions) et 9 navettes passagers (pour le transport des véhicules et des autocars) ; - réalisation et exploitation de l'interconnexion électrique dans le tunnel sous la Manche (30,5%; ElecLink) ; - prestations de services ferroviaires (20,2%) : Getlink SE assure le bon fonctionnement du passage, dans le tunnel, des trains de passagers d'Eurostar et des trains de marchandises exploités par d'autres compagnies ferroviaires ; - transport ferroviaire de fret (8,2% ; Europorte) ; - autres (1,4%).

Secteur Autoroutes et voies ferrées