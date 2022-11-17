Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gladstone Capital Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    GLAD   US3765351008

GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(GLAD)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00 16/11/2022
10.49 USD   -0.29%
13:01Gladstone Capital Corporation : Janney Capital maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
17/11GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
14/11Hausse du revenu net de placement de Gladstone Capital au 4e trimestre ; chute des actions après les heures de négociation
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Gladstone Capital Corporation : Janney Capital maintient son opinion neutre

17/11/2022 | 13:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION
13:01Gladstone Capital Corporation : Janney Capital maintient s..
ZM
17/11GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
14/11Hausse du revenu net de placement de Gladstone Capital au 4e trimestre ; chute des acti..
MT
20/10GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
12/10Gladstone Capital Corporation élit Paula Novara à son conseil d'administration
CI
21/09GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
22/08GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
29/07Gladstone Capital Corporation : Oppenheimer neutre sur le ..
ZM
27/07Gladstone Capital Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les ..
CI
21/07GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 74,2 M - 71,3 M
Résultat net 2023 33,8 M - 32,5 M
Dette nette 2023 - - -
PER 2023 11,0x
Rendement 2023 8,01%
Capitalisation 369 M 369 M 354 M
Capi. / CA 2023 4,97x
Capi. / CA 2024 4,74x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 96,4%
Graphique GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Gladstone Capital Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Gladstone Capital Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Dernier Cours de Clôture 10,49 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 9,75 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -7,05%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
David J. Gladstone Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert L. Marcotte President
Nicole Dubas Schaltenbrand Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Terry Lee Brubaker President, COO, Secretary & Director
John Dellafiora Chief Compliance Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION-9.49%369
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.31%10 054
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-7.21%5 498
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.00%4 007
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-1.19%3 918
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-19.22%3 451