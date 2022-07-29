Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gladstone Capital Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    GLAD   US3765351008

GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(GLAD)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00 28/07/2022
10.66 USD   -3.00%
11:01GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Oppenheimer neutre sur le dossier
ZM
27/07Gladstone Capital Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 30 juin 2022
CI
21/07GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Gladstone Capital Corporation : Oppenheimer neutre sur le dossier

29/07/2022 | 11:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION
11:01GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Oppenheimer neutre sur le dossier
ZM
27/07Gladstone Capital Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les ..
CI
21/07GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
12/07GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Janney Capital abaisse son opinion à neutre
ZM
21/06GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
19/05GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
03/05Gladstone Capital Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et les s..
CI
21/04GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
13/04MISE À JOUR SECTORIELLE : Les valeurs financières se raffermissent légèrement avant la clô..
MT
13/04MISE À JOUR DU SECTEUR : Financier
MT
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 63,2 M - 62,2 M
Résultat net 2022 32,4 M - 31,9 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 16,4x
Rendement 2022 7,50%
Capitalisation 366 M 366 M 360 M
Capi. / CA 2022 5,79x
Capi. / CA 2023 5,27x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 96,4%
Graphique GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Gladstone Capital Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Gladstone Capital Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Dernier Cours de Clôture 10,66 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,25 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -3,85%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
David J. Gladstone Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert L. Marcotte President
Nicole Dubas Schaltenbrand Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Terry Lee Brubaker President, COO, Secretary & Director
John Dellafiora Chief Compliance Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.02%366
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-5.10%9 764
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.0.24%5 962
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-1.70%4 252
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-9.61%3 886
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-9.04%2 965