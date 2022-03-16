Connexion
    GOOD   US3765361080

GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION

(GOOD)
  Rapport
Gladstone Commercial Corporation : EF Hutton relève à l'achat

16/03/2022 | 17:01
Données financières
CA 2022 151 M - 138 M
Résultat net 2022 1,34 M - 1,22 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 614x
Rendement 2022 6,98%
Capitalisation 812 M 812 M 742 M
Capi. / CA 2022 5,39x
Capi. / CA 2023 5,03x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 96,9%
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Cloture 21,49 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 25,25 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
David J. Gladstone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert G. Cutlip President
Arthur S. Cooper Executive Vice President
Gary Gerson Chief Financial Officer
Terry Lee Brubaker Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION-16.61%812
GECINA-11.88%8 741
MIRVAC GROUP-14.78%7 034
THE GPT GROUP-10.33%6 696
ICADE-13.31%4 533
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.-17.89%3 896