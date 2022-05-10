Connexion
    GOOD   US3765361080

GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION

(GOOD)
  Rapport
10/05 16:53:20
18.91 USD   -1.38%
Gladstone Commercial Corporation : EF Hutton toujours à l'achat

10/05/2022 | 16:04

10/05/2022 | 16:04
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 146 M - 139 M
Résultat net 2022 -0,40 M - -0,38 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 -1 438x
Rendement 2022 7,82%
Capitalisation 741 M 741 M 703 M
Capi. / CA 2022 5,07x
Capi. / CA 2023 4,78x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 97,0%
Graphique GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Gladstone Commercial Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Gladstone Commercial Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Dernier Cours de Clôture 19,17 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 24,40 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 27,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
David J. Gladstone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert G. Cutlip Co-President
Arthur S. Cooper Executive Vice President
Gary Gerson Chief Financial Officer
Terry Lee Brubaker Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION-25.61%741
GECINA-17.82%7 847
THE GPT GROUP-12.73%6 323
MIRVAC GROUP-25.77%5 944
ICADE-12.92%4 382
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.-30.25%3 475