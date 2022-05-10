|
Gladstone Commercial Corporation : EF Hutton toujours à l'achat
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
146 M
-
139 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
-0,40 M
-
-0,38 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
-
-
-
|PER 2022
|-1 438x
|Rendement 2022
|7,82%
|
|Capitalisation
|
741 M
741 M
703 M
|Capi. / CA 2022
|5,07x
|Capi. / CA 2023
|4,78x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|97,0%
|
|Graphique GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|19,17 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|24,40 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|27,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs