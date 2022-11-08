Recherche avancée
    GOOD   US3765361080

GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION

(GOOD)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00 07/11/2022
17.33 USD   +0.17%
14:01Gladstone Commercial Corporation : Janney Capital maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
10:14Hausse des fonds d'exploitation de base et des revenus de Gladstone Commercial au troisième trimestre
MT
07/11Gladstone Commercial Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 30 septembre 2022
CI
Gladstone Commercial Corporation : Janney Capital maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

08/11/2022 | 14:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 146 M - 146 M
Résultat net 2022 6,32 M - 6,32 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 133x
Rendement 2022 8,66%
Capitalisation 685 M 685 M 685 M
Capi. / CA 2022 4,68x
Capi. / CA 2023 4,43x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 97,5%
Tendances analyse technique GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Clôture 17,33 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 22,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 26,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
David J. Gladstone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arthur S. Cooper President
Gary Gerson Chief Financial Officer
Terry Lee Brubaker Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
EJ Wislar Head-Southeast & Northeast Region
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION-32.87%685
GECINA-24.78%6 815
MIRVAC GROUP-29.55%5 231
THE GPT GROUP-22.88%5 178
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-25.98%3 038
ICADE-39.08%2 907