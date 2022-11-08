|
Gladstone Commercial Corporation : Janney Capital maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2022
146 M
|Résultat net 2022
6,32 M
|Dette nette 2022
|PER 2022
|133x
|Rendement 2022
|8,66%
|Capitalisation
685 M
|Capi. / CA 2022
|4,68x
|Capi. / CA 2023
|4,43x
|Flottant
|97,5%
|
Tendances analyse technique GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|17,33 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|22,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|26,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs