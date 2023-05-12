Recherche avancée
    LAND   US3765491010

GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION

(LAND)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  19:51:01 12/05/2023
15.46 USD   -0.61%
Gladstone Land Corporation : Oppenheimer toujours à l'achat
ZM
09/05Transcript : Gladstone Land Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
08/05Gladstone Land Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2023
CI
Gladstone Land Corporation : Oppenheimer toujours à l'achat

12/05/2023 | 19:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
19:01Gladstone Land Corporation : Oppenheimer toujours à l'achat
ZM
09/05Transcript : Gladstone Land Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
08/05Gladstone Land Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 m..
CI
14/04Gladstone Land Corporation annonce la démission de Terry L. Brubaker du conseil d'admin..
CI
29/03Gladstone Land dépose un projet de plate-forme mixte de 1,50 milliard de dollars
MT
23/02Gladstone Land Corporation : EF Hutton favorable sur le dossi..
ZM
23/02Gladstone Land Corporation : Opinion positive de B. Riley
ZM
22/02Transcript : Gladstone Land Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023
CI
21/02La Gladstone Land Corporation déclare des distributions mensuelles en espèces pour janv..
CI
21/02Gladstone Land Corporation annonce les résultats de ses bénéfices pour le quatrième tri..
CI
Recommandations des analystes sur GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2023 91,0 M - 83,3 M
Résultat net 2023 -13,4 M - -12,2 M
Dette nette 2023 - - -
PER 2023 -31,9x
Rendement 2023 3,54%
Capitalisation 555 M 555 M 509 M
Capi. / CA 2023 6,10x
Capi. / CA 2024 5,50x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 90,0%
Graphique GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
Gladstone Land Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Gladstone Land Corporation | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Clôture 15,55 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 20,25 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 30,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
David J. Gladstone Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lewis Parrish Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Terry Lee Brubaker Chief Operating Officer
John Dellafiora Chief Compliance Officer
Anthony W. Parker Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION-15.26%555
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-7.32%91 200
EQUINIX, INC.13.50%69 529
CROWN CASTLE INC.-13.97%50 605
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-1.40%28 485
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-15.43%25 245
