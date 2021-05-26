|
Gladstone Land Corporation : Berenberg Bank de acheteur à neutre sur le titre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
66,5 M
-
54,4 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
-9,18 M
-
-7,51 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
-
-
-
|PER 2021
|-73,2x
|Rendement 2021
|2,27%
|
|Capitalisation
|
698 M
698 M
571 M
|Capi. / CA 2021
|10,5x
|Capi. / CA 2022
|9,41x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|91,3%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
22,70 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
23,78 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
9,34%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-4,54%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-30,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs