Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gladstone Land Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    LAND   US3765491010

GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION

(LAND)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 26/05 17:19:03
23.495 USD   -1.20%
17:01GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION  : Berenberg Bank de acheteur à neutre sur le titre
ZM
11/02GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION  : DA Davidson maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Gladstone Land Corporation : Berenberg Bank de acheteur à neutre sur le titre

26/05/2021 | 17:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
17:01GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION  : Berenberg Bank de acheteur à neutre sur le titre
ZM
11/02GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION  : DA Davidson maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 66,5 M - 54,4 M
Résultat net 2021 -9,18 M - -7,51 M
Dette nette 2021 - - -
PER 2021 -73,2x
Rendement 2021 2,27%
Capitalisation 698 M 698 M 571 M
Capi. / CA 2021 10,5x
Capi. / CA 2022 9,41x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 91,3%
Graphique GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Gladstone Land Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Gladstone Land Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 22,70 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 23,78 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 9,34%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -4,54%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -30,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
David J. Gladstone Chairman, President, CEO & Owner
Lewis Parrish CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Terry Lee Brubaker Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
John Dellafiora Chief Compliance Officer
Anthony W. Parker Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION62.43%698
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)12.88%114 978
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)16.99%81 338
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION5.11%32 666
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)24.14%10 446
CYRUSONE INC.1.39%9 088