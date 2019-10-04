|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Basic Reso...
|-1.78%
|8.00%
|Europe
|Actions - Ressources de base
|Invesco FTSE RAFI UK 100 Dist - GBP
|-0.20%
|3.76%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|SPDR MSCI Europe Materials - EUR
|-0.59%
|3.02%
|Europe
|Actions - Matériaux
|SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources E...
|0.33%
|1.35%
|Monde
|Actions - Ressources naturelles
|HSBC FTSE 100 - GBP
|-0.38%
|1.16%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|Xtrackers FTSE 100 Income 1D - GBP
|-0.38%
|1.16%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|IShares FTSE 100 (Acc) - GBP
|-0.38%
|1.15%
|-
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS ETF - FTSE 100 A-dis - GBP
|-0.39%
|1.15%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|Vanguard FTSE 100 - GBP
|0.35%
|1.14%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|Vanguard FTSE 100 - Acc - GBP
|-0.29%
|1.14%
|-
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF - ...
|0.38%
|1.14%
|-
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom (GBP...
|-0.20%
|1.13%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom A-ac...
|-0.20%
|1.13%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom (GBP...
|-0.55%
|1.13%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom (hed...
|0.00%
|1.13%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|SPDR MSCI World Materials - USD
|-1.08%
|1.03%
|Monde
|Actions - Matériaux
|First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX...
|-0.21%
|0.82%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX...
|-1.18%
|0.82%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR
|-0.48%
|0.54%
|Europe
|Actions
|Deka MSCI Europe ex EMU - EUR
|0.87%
|0.50%
|Europe
|Actions