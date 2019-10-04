Connexion
Fonds positionnés sur GLENCORE PLC
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Aviva Investors UK Lstd Eq Hi Alp I £AccNON5.00%8.00%4.16M GBP
AXA Or et Matières Premières CNON8.00%134.00%3.85M EUR
UBS (Lux) IF Key Sel Euro Equity AD-T2NON4.00%29.00%2.11M EUR
UBS (Lux) KSS Eurp Eq Val Opp EUR K1-accNON5.00%26.00%2.04M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur GLENCORE PLCETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Basic Reso...-1.78%8.00%EuropeActions - Ressources de base
Invesco FTSE RAFI UK 100 Dist - GBP-0.20%3.76%Royaume UniActions
SPDR MSCI Europe Materials - EUR-0.59%3.02%EuropeActions - Matériaux
SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources E...0.33%1.35%MondeActions - Ressources naturelles
HSBC FTSE 100 - GBP-0.38%1.16%Royaume UniActions
Xtrackers FTSE 100 Income 1D - GBP-0.38%1.16%Royaume UniActions
IShares FTSE 100 (Acc) - GBP-0.38%1.15%-Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF - FTSE 100 A-dis - GBP-0.39%1.15%Royaume UniActions
Vanguard FTSE 100 - GBP0.35%1.14%Royaume UniActions
Vanguard FTSE 100 - Acc - GBP-0.29%1.14%-Royaume UniActions
Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF - ...0.38%1.14%-Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom (GBP...-0.20%1.13%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom A-ac...-0.20%1.13%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom (GBP...-0.55%1.13%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom (hed...0.00%1.13%Royaume UniActions
SPDR MSCI World Materials - USD-1.08%1.03%MondeActions - Matériaux
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX...-0.21%0.82%Royaume UniActions
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX...-1.18%0.82%Royaume UniActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR-0.48%0.54%EuropeActions
Deka MSCI Europe ex EMU - EUR0.87%0.50%EuropeActions
1  2  3Suiv.



Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GLENCORE PLC20.30%50 554
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED7.53%54 818
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED19.81%16 779
COAL INDIA LIMITED4.47%11 952
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED10.30%7 675
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED6.77%6 210
