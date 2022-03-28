|
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. : Wedbush à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
Données financières
|CA 2022
283 M
257 M
|Résultat net 2022
-307 M
-280 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
178 M
162 M
|PER 2022
|-7,24x
|Rendement 2022
|Capitalisation
|
2 232 M
2 032 M
|VE / CA 2022
|7,26x
|VE / CA 2023
|4,23x
|Nbr Employés
|457
|Flottant
|92,0%
|Graphique GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|22
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|34,44 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|64,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|85,8%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs