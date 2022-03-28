Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    GBT   US37890U1088

GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(GBT)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. : Wedbush à l'achat

28/03/2022 | 15:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC.
15:01GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Wedbush à l'achat
ZM
25/03Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. annonce la démission de Willie L. Brown, Jr. du conseil..
CI
25/02Le Brand Institute annonce un partenariat réussi avec Global Blood Therapeutics pour no..
CI
23/02Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. publie ses résultats pour l'année complète se terminant..
CI
23/02Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos ..
CI
23/02HISTORIQUE DES RÉACTIONS AUX BÉNÉFIC : Glbl Blood Therapeutics Inc, Indicateur de suivi à ..
MT
16/02L'Oxbryta de Global Blood Therapeutics obtient l'autorisation européenne pour le traite..
MT
16/02Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. annonce que la Commission européenne approuve Oxbryta&r..
CI
27/01Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. annonce un avis scientifique positif sur l'accès précoc..
CI
10/01Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. annonce la commercialisation d'Oxbryta® (voxelotor) en ..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 283 M - 257 M
Résultat net 2022 -307 M - -280 M
Tréso. nette 2022 178 M - 162 M
PER 2022 -7,24x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 2 232 M 2 232 M 2 032 M
VE / CA 2022 7,26x
VE / CA 2023 4,23x
Nbr Employés 457
Flottant 92,0%
Graphique GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Dernier Cours de Clôture 34,44 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 64,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 85,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ted W. Love President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey S. Farrow Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mark L. Perry Chairman
Kim Smith-Whitley Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Kenneth R. Bridges Medical Director & Vice President-Medical Affairs
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC.17.66%2 232
MODERNA, INC.-34.67%66 869
LONZA GROUP AG-14.05%52 199
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-20.34%42 910
SEAGEN INC.-10.52%25 401
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-3.40%19 692