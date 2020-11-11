ETFs positionnés sur GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur SPDR S&P Biotech ETF - USD 6.30% 0.95% Etats Unis Actions - Biotechnologie IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt... 8.28% 0.39% Etats Unis Actions Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD 6.91% 0.04% Etats Unis Actions





Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 18 Objectif de cours Moyen 91,07 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 37,80 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 302% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 141% Ecart / Objectif Bas 19,0% Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC. -51.76% 2 336 LONZA GROUP AG 75.54% 46 892 CELLTRION, INC. 63.81% 33 080 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. 12.39% 31 826 SEAGEN INC. 47.44% 30 973 MODERNA, INC. 297.44% 30 094