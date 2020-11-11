Connexion
GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(GBT)
ETFs positionnés sur GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC.
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF - USD6.30%0.95%Etats UnisActions - Biotechnologie
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...8.28%0.39%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD6.91%0.04%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Objectif de cours Moyen 91,07 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 37,80 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 302%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 141%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 19,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC.-51.76%2 336
LONZA GROUP AG75.54%46 892
CELLTRION, INC.63.81%33 080
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.12.39%31 826
SEAGEN INC.47.44%30 973
MODERNA, INC.297.44%30 094
