Globant S.A. est une société de services technologiques d'origine numérique. La principale filiale d'exploitation de la société est basée à Buenos Aires, en Argentine. Au cours de l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2015, 83,7 % de ses revenus ont été générés par des clients en Amérique du Nord, 11,0 % en Amérique latine et en Asie, et 5,3 % en Europe. Elle construit des parcours numériques, qui se composent de différents produits logiciels, y compris des applications mobiles, des applications Web, des capteurs et d'autres appareils logiciels et matériels qui fonctionnent orchestrés par un backend qui utilise les big data et les données rapides pour créer une compréhension de chaque consommateur et de la façon d'agir sur chaque scénario. L'entreprise propose des parcours numériques grâce à une approche globale qui comprend les éléments suivants : Stay Relevant, qui aide ses clients à rester en phase avec l'avenir de leur secteur ; Discover, qui réfléchit et conçoit des parcours numériques spécifiques pour chaque client ; Build, qui crée chaque parcours numérique en s'appuyant sur le travail de ses studios, ses services sur plateformes et ses méthodologies agiles en pods.

Secteur Services et conseils en informatique