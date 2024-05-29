Golar LNG Limited conçoit, possède et exploite des infrastructures maritimes pour la liquéfaction du gaz naturel et la regazéification, le stockage et le déchargement du gaz naturel liquéfié (GNL). Ses secteurs d'activité sont FLNG, Corporate et autres et Shipping. Le segment FLNG comprend les activités liées aux navires ou aux projets FLNG. Il convertit des méthaniers en navires FLNG ou construit de nouveaux navires FLNG qu'il vend ensuite à des clients. Le segment FLNG concerne les activités du FLNG Hilli et de ses autres projets FLNG. Le secteur du transport maritime comprend les activités de transport de méthaniers. La société a exploité des transporteurs de GNL et les a ensuite affrétés à des conditions fixes à des affréteurs. Sa flotte se compose de deux méthaniers et de deux FLNG. Elle fournit également une assistance commerciale, opérationnelle et technique pour les FLNG, des services de gestion et de supervision des équipages, ainsi que des services de secrétariat général, de comptabilité et de trésorerie. Elle opère aux Bermudes, au Royaume-Uni, en Norvège, au Cameroun et en Croatie.

