GOLAR LNG LIMITED
Golar LNG Limited

Actions

GLNG

BMG9456A1009

Pétrole et gaz - services de transports

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 20:23:05 29/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
25,41 USD -1,93 % Graphique intraday de Golar LNG Limited -4,97 % +10,70 %
19:50 GOLAR LNG LIMITED : BTIG maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
19:47 GOLAR LNG LIMITED : Deutsche Bank Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM

Dernières actualités sur Golar LNG Limited

GOLAR LNG LIMITED : BTIG maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
GOLAR LNG LIMITED : Deutsche Bank Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Golar LNG Limited annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024 CI
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie progressent en pré-marché mardi MT
Transcript : Golar LNG Limited, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 28, 2024
Golar LNG est rentable au 1er trimestre, mais son chiffre d'affaires est en baisse MT
Golar LNG Limited approuve le dividende pour le premier trimestre 2024, payable le ou vers le 17 juin 2024 et payable aux actions enregistrées dans le VPS le ou vers le 19 juin 2024 CI
Golar LNG Limited publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Golar LNG enregistre une perte au 4ème trimestre, mais son chiffre d'affaires augmente MT
Golar LNG Limited annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Transcript : Golar LNG Limited, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 29, 2024
Golar LNG Limited approuve un dividende pour le quatrième trimestre 2023, payable le ou vers le 20 mars 2024 et payable aux actions enregistrées dans le VPS le ou vers le 22 mars 2024 CI
BP annonce l'arrivée d'un méthanier flottant sur le site de Greater Tortue Ahmeyim MT
Golar LNG Limited (NasdaqGS:GLNG) a finalisé l'acquisition d'une participation de 58% dans Logística e Distribuição de Gás Ltda. CI
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie baissent avant la cloche mardi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Energie MT
Golar LNG Limited annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois se terminant le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Transcript : Golar LNG Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 21, 2023
Golar LNG : baisse du bénéfice net et des revenus d'exploitation au 3ème trimestre MT
Golar Lng Limited déclare un dividende total payable le ou vers le 11 décembre 2023 CI
GOLAR LNG LIMITED : Wolfe Research n'est plus acheteur ZM
Golar LNG Limited annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 juin 2023 CI
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie progressent en pré-marché jeudi MT
Les espoirs d'une pause des taux de la Fed stimulent les fonds négociés en bourse et les contrats à terme sur actions avant la cloche de jeudi MT
Transcript : Golar LNG Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2023

Profil Société

Golar LNG Limited conçoit, possède et exploite des infrastructures maritimes pour la liquéfaction du gaz naturel et la regazéification, le stockage et le déchargement du gaz naturel liquéfié (GNL). Ses secteurs d'activité sont FLNG, Corporate et autres et Shipping. Le segment FLNG comprend les activités liées aux navires ou aux projets FLNG. Il convertit des méthaniers en navires FLNG ou construit de nouveaux navires FLNG qu'il vend ensuite à des clients. Le segment FLNG concerne les activités du FLNG Hilli et de ses autres projets FLNG. Le secteur du transport maritime comprend les activités de transport de méthaniers. La société a exploité des transporteurs de GNL et les a ensuite affrétés à des conditions fixes à des affréteurs. Sa flotte se compose de deux méthaniers et de deux FLNG. Elle fournit également une assistance commerciale, opérationnelle et technique pour les FLNG, des services de gestion et de supervision des équipages, ainsi que des services de secrétariat général, de comptabilité et de trésorerie. Elle opère aux Bermudes, au Royaume-Uni, en Norvège, au Cameroun et en Croatie.
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - services de transports
Agenda
08/08/2024 - Q2 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Notations pour Golar LNG Limited

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
9
Dernier Cours de Cloture
25,91 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
32,81 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+26,64 %
Secteur Gaz naturel liquéfié - Transport et stockage

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
GOLAR LNG LIMITED Action Golar LNG Limited
+10,70 % 2,69 Md
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC. Action Cheniere Energy, Inc.
-9,94 % 35,75 Md
PETRONET LNG LIMITED Action Petronet LNG Limited
+33,46 % 5,34 Md
AEGIS LOGISTICS LIMITED Action Aegis Logistics Limited
+108,70 % 3,18 Md
COOL COMPANY LTD. Action Cool Company Ltd.
+7,19 % 712 M
DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP Action Dynagas LNG Partners LP
+40,00 % 147 M
STABILIS SOLUTIONS, INC. Action Stabilis Solutions, Inc.
-1,69 % 75,83 M
Gaz naturel liquéfié - Transport et stockage
