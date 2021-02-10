Connexion
GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD.

GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD.

(GSS)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 10/02 21:46:13
3.945 USD   +0.64%
2018GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 pour 5
FA
ETFs positionnés sur GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
BMO Junior Gold Index ETF - CAD2.31%0.49%Amérique du NordActions
IShares S&P/TSX Small Cap Index ETF...6.53%0.40%CanadaActions
IShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index E...1.31%0.11%-MondeActions - Produits de base connexes



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 3,94 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 58,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 52,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 49,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD.5.66%438
NEWMONT CORPORATION0.20%48 395
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.72%39 820
POLYUS-4.63%26 290
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-0.85%18 615
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED2.91%17 563
