ETFs positionnés sur GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur BMO Junior Gold Index ETF - CAD 2.31% 0.49% Amérique du Nord Actions IShares S&P/TSX Small Cap Index ETF... 6.53% 0.40% Canada Actions IShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index E... 1.31% 0.11% - Monde Actions - Produits de base connexes





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Graphique GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 6 Objectif de cours Moyen 6,00 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 3,94 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 58,2% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 52,1% Ecart / Objectif Bas 49,0% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD. 5.66% 438 NEWMONT CORPORATION 0.20% 48 395 BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION -1.72% 39 820 POLYUS -4.63% 26 290 WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. -0.85% 18 615 AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED 2.91% 17 563