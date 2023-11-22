Goodman Property Trust est une société néo-zélandaise qui fournit des entrepôts et des espaces logistiques. En Nouvelle-Zélande, la société possède, développe et gère des espaces logistiques urbains. Les biens immobiliers investis par la société comprennent Highbrook Business Park, East Tamaki ; Savill Link, Otahuhu ; M20 Business Park, Manukau ; The Gate Industry Park, Penrose ; et Westney Industry Park, Mangere. La société compte parmi ses clients New Zealand Post, Mainfreight, DHL, Freightways, Officemax, Coda, Fletcher Building, Cotton On Clothing, Linfox, Supply Chain Solutions, Toll, Steel & Tube, Turners & Growers, Frucor Suntory, Asaleo Care, Viridian Glass, Metroglass, NCI Packaging, Cottonsoft et Ingram Micro. L'entreprise est présente sur les principaux marchés de consommation dans 14 pays d'Asie-Pacifique, d'Europe et d'Amérique.

Secteur Sociétés de placement immobilier commercial