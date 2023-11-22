Ajouter à une liste
Rapport PDF : Goodman Property Trust
Goodman Property Trust
|18/09
|Interim dividend
|18/09
|Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays to shareholders meeting certain conditions
Plus d'informations sur la société
Goodman Property Trust est une société néo-zélandaise qui fournit des entrepôts et des espaces logistiques. En Nouvelle-Zélande, la société possède, développe et gère des espaces logistiques urbains. Les biens immobiliers investis par la société comprennent Highbrook Business Park, East Tamaki ; Savill Link, Otahuhu ; M20 Business Park, Manukau ; The Gate Industry Park, Penrose ; et Westney Industry Park, Mangere. La société compte parmi ses clients New Zealand Post, Mainfreight, DHL, Freightways, Officemax, Coda, Fletcher Building, Cotton On Clothing, Linfox, Supply Chain Solutions, Toll, Steel & Tube, Turners & Growers, Frucor Suntory, Asaleo Care, Viridian Glass, Metroglass, NCI Packaging, Cottonsoft et Ingram Micro. L'entreprise est présente sur les principaux marchés de consommation dans 14 pays d'Asie-Pacifique, d'Europe et d'Amérique.
Agenda
23/11/2023 - Q2 2023 Publication de résultats
Plus de notations
Chiffre d'affaires trimestriel - Taux de surprise
