|
Grab Holdings Limited : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
738 M
-
653 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
-2 040 M
-
-1 805 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
|
5 822 M
-
5 152 M
|PER 2021
|-7,66x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
20 950 M
20 950 M
18 536 M
|VE / CA 2021
|20,5x
|VE / CA 2022
|12,9x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|-
|
|Graphique GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
5,60 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
11,14 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
99,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs