|
GrafTech International Ltd. : RBC Capital Markets favorable au dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
1 273 M
-
1 053 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
452 M
-
373 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
805 M
-
666 M
|PER 2021
|7,69x
|Rendement 2021
|0,32%
|
|Capitalisation
|
3 375 M
3 375 M
2 792 M
|VE / CA 2021
|3,28x
|VE / CA 2022
|2,43x
|Nbr Employés
|1 285
|Flottant
|100,0%
|
|Graphique GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
14,00 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
12,63 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
26,7%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
10,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-28,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs