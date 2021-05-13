Connexion
    EAF   US3843135084

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(EAF)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 13/05 17:06:53
13.125 USD   +3.92%
16:01GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.  : RBC Capital Markets favorable au dossier
ZM
GrafTech International Ltd. : RBC Capital Markets favorable au dossier

13/05/2021 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 1 273 M - 1 053 M
Résultat net 2021 452 M - 373 M
Dette nette 2021 805 M - 666 M
PER 2021 7,69x
Rendement 2021 0,32%
Capitalisation 3 375 M 3 375 M 2 792 M
VE / CA 2021 3,28x
VE / CA 2022 2,43x
Nbr Employés 1 285
Flottant 100,0%
Graphique GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.
GrafTech International Ltd. : Graphique analyse technique GrafTech International Ltd. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 12,63 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 26,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 10,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -28,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
David J. Rintoul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Quinn J. Coburn Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP-Finance
Denis Andre Turcotte Executive Chairman
Jeremy S. Halford Senior Vice President-Operations & Development
Brian L. Acton Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.18.48%3 375
KEYENCE CORPORATION-10.24%115 322
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE8.08%85 599
NIDEC CORPORATION-7.78%64 039
EATON CORPORATION PLC19.60%57 260
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.16.15%55 982