Great Portland Estates plc est une société d'investissement et de développement immobilier basée au Royaume-Uni. La société investit dans l'immobilier du centre de Londres et le développe. Le portefeuille immobilier de la société comprend des espaces prêts à être aménagés, notamment Hanover, One Newman Street, The Hickman, Wells & More et Kent House ; des espaces aménagés et entièrement gérés, notamment Woolyard, 10 Cork Street, Elm Yard, 16 Dufour's Place, Kent House, The Hickman, City Tower, 33 Alfred Place et d'autres ; et des espaces disponibles, notamment Elm Yard, The Hickman, 33 Alfred Place, One Newman Street et d'autres. Les filiales de la société comprennent Great Portland Estates Services Limited, G.P.E. (St Thomas Street) Limited, Collin Estates Limited, J.L.P. Investment Company Limited, Courtana Investments Limited, Knighton Estates Limited, G.P.E. (Bermondsey Street) Limited, Pontsarn Investments Limited, 73/77 Oxford Street Limited et autres.

Secteur Sociétés de placement immobilier commercial