Great Portland Estates Plc
GPOR
GB00BF5H9P87
Sociétés de placement immobilier commercial
Temps réel estimé
|Varia. 1 janv.
|345,2 GBX
|-0,07 %
|-4,43 %
|-17,86 %
|17:06
|GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES PLC : Goldman Sachs relève son opinion
|ZM
|10:24
|Berenberg relève Ricardo ; Goldman réduit LandSec
|AN
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-17,74 %
|1,11 Md
|-7,73 %
|46,2 Md
|-6,37 %
|20,81 Md
|+3,88 %
|15,66 Md
|+21,28 %
|12,19 Md
|-4,37 %
|9,76 Md
|-12,87 %
|8,48 Md
|-1,65 %
|8,37 Md
|+8,83 %
|8,24 Md
|-0,29 %
|5,73 Md
