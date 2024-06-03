Action GPOR GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES PLC
Great Portland Estates Plc

Actions

GPOR

GB00BF5H9P87

Sociétés de placement immobilier commercial

Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe
Autres places de cotation
 17:30:00 03/06/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
345,2 GBX -0,07 % Graphique intraday de Great Portland Estates Plc -4,43 % -17,86 %
17:06 GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES PLC : Goldman Sachs relève son opinion ZM
10:24 Berenberg relève Ricardo ; Goldman réduit LandSec AN

Dernières actualités sur Great Portland Estates Plc

GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES PLC : Goldman Sachs relève son opinion ZM
Berenberg relève Ricardo ; Goldman réduit LandSec AN
Le FTSE 100 en hausse ; GSK défend l'allégation de cancer de la ranitidine AN
GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES PLC : Jefferies & Co. conserve son opinion négative ZM
HSBC réduit Aviva ; Deutsche Bank réduit Ryanair AN
Great Portland Estates Plc publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 mars 2024 CI
Great Portland Estates prévoit de lever 350 millions de livres sterling pour acheter des propriétés AN
Great Portland Estates lève 350 millions de livres sterling par le biais d'une émission de droits MT
La perte de Great Portland Estates pour l'exercice 2024 se creuse, le chiffre d'affaires augmente MT
Transcript : Great Portland Estates Plc, 2024 Earnings Call, May 23, 2024
Earnings Flash (GPE.L) GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES affiche un chiffre d'affaires de 95,4 millions de livres sterling pour l'exercice 24 MT
Great Portland Estates Plc (LSE:GPE) a acquis auprès du City of London Corporation Pension Fund un droit d'emphytéose sur The Courtyard, 1/3 Alfred Place, WC1 pour un montant de 28,6 millions de livres sterling. CI
CVS vend des activités néerlandaises et irlandaises déficitaires AN
Great Portland Estates actualise ses objectifs de réduction des émissions de carbone MT
UBS relève Centrica de "neutre" à "achat AN
Jefferies réduit AJ Bell ; Deutsche aime ConvaTec AN
Great Portland Estates recrute pour développer les espaces de travail flexibles AN
Great Portland Estates plc annonce des nominations à des postes de direction CI
Great Portland Estates signe un bail avec la marque de mode Represent AN
Great Portland Estates plc signe un bail commercial pour un nouveau magasin de 5 000 m² à Londres, situé au 135/141 Wardour Street, W1 CI
JPMorgan relève Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon AN
Great Portland se félicite d'une forte location et se tourne vers les développements futurs AN
Great Portland Estates enregistre une hausse des baux pour l'année 24 MT
Great Portland Estates loue un espace commercial londonien à TK Maxx MT
Great Portland loue un nouveau magasin sur Oxford Street à TK Maxx AN

Graphique Great Portland Estates Plc

Graphique Great Portland Estates Plc
Profil Société

Great Portland Estates plc est une société d'investissement et de développement immobilier basée au Royaume-Uni. La société investit dans l'immobilier du centre de Londres et le développe. Le portefeuille immobilier de la société comprend des espaces prêts à être aménagés, notamment Hanover, One Newman Street, The Hickman, Wells & More et Kent House ; des espaces aménagés et entièrement gérés, notamment Woolyard, 10 Cork Street, Elm Yard, 16 Dufour's Place, Kent House, The Hickman, City Tower, 33 Alfred Place et d'autres ; et des espaces disponibles, notamment Elm Yard, The Hickman, 33 Alfred Place, One Newman Street et d'autres. Les filiales de la société comprennent Great Portland Estates Services Limited, G.P.E. (St Thomas Street) Limited, Collin Estates Limited, J.L.P. Investment Company Limited, Courtana Investments Limited, Knighton Estates Limited, G.P.E. (Bermondsey Street) Limited, Pontsarn Investments Limited, 73/77 Oxford Street Limited et autres.
Secteur
Sociétés de placement immobilier commercial
Agenda
04/07/2024 - Assemblée générale
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Great Portland Estates Plc

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
17
Dernier Cours de Cloture
3,455 GBP
Objectif de cours Moyen
4,134 GBP
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+19,65 %
Secteur Autres sociétés de placement immobilier commercial

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES PLC Action Great Portland Estates Plc
-17,74 % 1,11 Md
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION Action Realty Income Corporation
-7,73 % 46,2 Md
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. Action Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
-6,37 % 20,81 Md
SEGRO PLC Action SEGRO plc
+3,88 % 15,66 Md
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Action Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE
+21,28 % 12,19 Md
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST Action CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
-4,37 % 9,76 Md
CAPITALAND ASCENDAS REIT Action CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
-12,87 % 8,48 Md
FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST Action Federal Realty Investment Trust
-1,65 % 8,37 Md
KLÉPIERRE Action Klépierre
+8,83 % 8,24 Md
COVIVIO Action Covivio
-0,29 % 5,73 Md
Autres sociétés de placement immobilier commercial
