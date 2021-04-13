Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Green Plains Inc.    GPRE

GREEN PLAINS INC.

(GPRE)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 13/04 21:31:54
25.875 USD   -0.60%
01/04GREEN PLAINS INC.  : Stephens Inc. désormais positif sur le dossier
ZM
2019GREEN PLAINS INC : Détachement de dividende
FA
2019GREEN PLAINS INC : Détachement de dividende
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur GREEN PLAINS INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Pr...-5.94%0.42%Etats UnisActions - Produits de base connexes
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF - ...-0.51%0.17%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD-0.76%0.08%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-1.87%0.03%Etats UnisActions
Invesco Global Buyback Achievers D...1.92%0.01%MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique GREEN PLAINS INC.
Durée : Période :
Green Plains Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Green Plains Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 34,57 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 26,03 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 65,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 32,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 7,57%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GREEN PLAINS INC.97.65%1 162
NEL ASA-15.50%4 199
ITM POWER PLC-10.31%3 503
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.-14.05%2 757
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG14.72%2 643
GEVO, INC.72.00%1 414
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ