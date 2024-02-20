Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. est une société biopharmaceutique au stade clinique. La société se concentre sur le développement du GP2, une immunothérapie visant à prévenir les récidives du cancer du sein chez les patientes ayant déjà subi une intervention chirurgicale. GP2 est un peptide transmembranaire de 9 acides aminés du récepteur 2 (HER2)/neu du facteur de croissance épidermique humain, une protéine réceptrice de la surface cellulaire qui est exprimée dans une variété de cancers courants. Le GP2 sera administré en association avec le facteur de stimulation des colonies de granulocytes et de macrophages (GM-CSF) afin d'induire une immunité spécifique au peptide GP2. Le traitement GP2 est administré par injection intradermique en mélangeant le peptide GP2 et le GM-CSF au moment de l'administration. L'immunothérapie anticancéreuse de la société vise à stimuler le système immunitaire d'un individu afin qu'il attaque sélectivement les cellules cancéreuses sans affecter les cellules normales, ou à délivrer certains composants du système immunitaire afin d'inhiber la propagation du cancer.

Secteur Produits pharmaceutiques