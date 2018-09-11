Connexion
GREGGS PLC

GREGGS PLC

(GRG)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé London Stock Exchange - 03/12 17:35:22
1826 GBX   +2.70%
29/09BOURSE DE LONDRES : Londres sur la défensive avant le débat présidentiel américain
AW
29/09BOURSE DE LONDRES : Londres ouvre en baisse
AW
29/09La révolte des mal-aimés
ETFs positionnés sur GREGGS PLCETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
HSBC FTSE 250 - GBP-0.95%0.38%Royaume UniActions
Vanguard FTSE 250 - Acc - GBP1.74%0.36%-Royaume UniActions
Vanguard FTSE 250 - GBP-0.28%0.36%Royaume UniActions
Xtrackers FTSE 250 1D - GBP-0.94%0.35%Royaume UniActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...1.59%0.30%MondeActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...-1.98%0.16%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...-1.31%0.16%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...1.82%0.16%Royaume UniActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...-0.11%0.16%Royaume UniActions



Décryptage
La révolte des mal-aimés
Graphique GREGGS PLC
Durée : Période :
Greggs plc : Graphique analyse technique Greggs plc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 1 759,38 GBX
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1 778,00 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Haut 22,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,05%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -32,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GREGGS PLC-22.63%2 400
STARBUCKS CORPORATION12.40%116 091
COMPASS GROUP PLC-24.42%33 998
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.1.38%14 274
SODEXO-30.32%12 987
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-5.19%4 588
