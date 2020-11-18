Connexion
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 18/11 18:26:18
20.785 USD   +2.54%
13/11GRIFFON CORPORATION : Nouveau potentiel au-dessus de la résistance
19/08GRIFFON CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
20/05GRIFFON CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
SynthèseActualitésAgendaSociéténancesConsensusRévisionsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur GRIFFON CORPORATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF -...3.16%0.25%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD3.31%0.13%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...2.97%0.13%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD2.20%0.05%Etats UnisActions



Graphique GRIFFON CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Griffon Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Griffon Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 29,80 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 20,27 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 57,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 47,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 33,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GRIFFON CORPORATION-0.30%1 096
ASSA ABLOY AB2.28%28 842
SAINT-GOBAIN8.66%25 094
MASCO CORPORATION15.21%14 515
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.27.62%11 585
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY56.15%10 230
