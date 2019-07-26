Connexion
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 11/02 16:21:03
22.665 EUR   -1.63%
2020GRIFOLS : achète les parts restantes de la société MedKeeper
CF
2020GRIFOLS : gagne 1,5%, croissance en ligne avec les attentes
CF
2020GRIFOLS : Invest Securities confirme son conseil
CF
Fonds positionnés sur GRIFOLS, S.A.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Fidelity FAST Europe Y-ACC-EURNON1.00%81.00%37.7M EUR
Richelieu Family Small Cap RNON7.00%105.00%1.96M EUR
SEB LI Fidelity Act Strgy FAST Eurp EURNON10.00%50.00%NC37.7M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur GRIFOLS, S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor IBEX 35 (DR) - Dist - EUR1.89%2.93%EspagneActions
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividen...-0.05%1.21%EuropeActions
UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU Low Volat...-0.39%0.73%EuropeActions
UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU Low Volat...0.00%0.73%EuropeActions
IShares STOXX Europe Mid 200 (DE) ...0.38%0.62%EuropeActions
SPDR MSCI Europe Health Care - EUR0.93%0.61%EuropeActions - Santé
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Health Car...0.98%0.55%EuropeActions - Santé
WisdomTree Europe Equity USD Hedge...-0.01%0.54%EuropeActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity - USD Hed...-0.08%0.40%EuropeActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity GBP Hedge...1.57%0.40%EuropeActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity - CHF Hed...0.03%0.40%EuropeActions
Xtrackers MSCI EMU Minimum Volatili...0.30%0.31%EuropeActions
BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 Eur...0.31%0.28%EuropeActions
Invesco MSCI Europe ESG Leaders Cat...-0.10%0.24%-NCActions
IShares MSCI EMU CHF Hedged - CHF0.84%0.20%EuropeActions
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU A-dis - EUR0.93%0.20%EuropeActions
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (EUR) A-acc - EUR0.91%0.20%EuropeActions
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (EUR) A-UKdis -...-1.00%0.20%EuropeActions
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU (hedged to G...0.91%0.20%-EuropeActions
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU (hedged to G...1.90%0.20%-EuropeActions
1  2  3  4Suiv.



Graphique GRIFOLS, S.A.
Durée : Période :
Grifols, S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Grifols, S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Objectif de cours Moyen 30,81 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 23,04 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 61,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 33,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 8,51%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GRIFOLS, S.A.-3.52%16 339
CSL LIMITED-2.50%97 115
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.43.74%52 701
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-3.27%47 792
BIOGEN INC.12.31%41 892
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-1.06%33 963
