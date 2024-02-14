Action GCMG GROSVENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P.

Actions

GCMG

US36831E1082

Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 16:25:16 14/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
8,535 USD -1,33 % Graphique intraday de Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. -0,23 % -3,91 %
16:03 GROSVENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. : Oppenheimer maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
13/02 Transcript : Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2024

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P.

GROSVENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. : Oppenheimer maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Transcript : Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2024
Le revenu net ajusté et le revenu d'exploitation de GCM Grosvenor augmentent au quatrième trimestre MT
Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. publie ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
GROSVENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. : UBS est neutre sur le titre ZM
GROSVENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. : Oppenheimer toujours à l'achat ZM
Un initié de Gcm Grosvenor a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 439 218 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Gcm Grosvenor a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 667 830 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. présente ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Transcript : Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023
GCM Grosvenor approuve un dividende payable le 15 décembre 2023 CI
GROSVENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. : UBS est neutre sur le titre ZM
La Française Real Estate Managers a acquis auprès de Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NasdaqGM:GCMG) un immeuble de bureaux situé à Belgravia, Londres, pour un montant de 55 millions de livres sterling. CI
GROSVENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. : Oppenheimer optimiste sur le dossier ZM
GCM Grosvenor va investir jusqu'à 100 millions de dollars dans Vesper Energy MT
Selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC, un initié de GCM Grosvenor a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 295 511 $. MT
Vente d'initié : Gcm Grosvenor MT
GCM GROSVENOR INC. : UBS conserve son opinion neutre ZM
GCM GROSVENOR INC. : Oppenheimer optimiste sur le dossier ZM
Transcript : GCM Grosvenor Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2023
Les bénéfices ajustés de GCM Grosvenor pour le deuxième trimestre sont stables, le chiffre d'affaires augmente MT
GCM Grosvenor Inc. approuve un dividende payable le 15 septembre 2023 CI
GCM Grosvenor Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et les six mois terminés le 30 juin 2023 CI
GCM Grosvenor Inc. annonce une augmentation de son plan de rachat d'actions. CI
Transcript : GCM Grosvenor Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference, Jun-14-2023 01:45 PM

Graphique Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P.

Graphique Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

GCM Grosvenor Inc. est une société de solutions de gestion d'actifs alternatifs. La société fournit des solutions d'investissement à des clients principalement institutionnels qui recherchent des investissements alternatifs, tels que des stratégies de fonds spéculatifs, de capital-investissement, d'immobilier, d'infrastructure et d'investissements stratégiques. Elle gère des comptes séparés personnalisés et des fonds communs de placement. La société collabore avec ses clients pour construire des portefeuilles d'investissement à travers de multiples stratégies d'investissement sur les marchés privés et publics, personnalisés pour répondre à leurs objectifs spécifiques. La société propose également des fonds communs spécialisés qui couvrent l'univers de l'investissement alternatif et qui sont développés pour répondre aux demandes du marché en matière de stratégies et d'objectifs de risque et de rendement. La société propose des marchés privés et des stratégies d'investissement à rendement absolu. Ses marchés privés comprennent le capital-investissement, les infrastructures et l'immobilier, ainsi que certaines stratégies qui couvrent l'ensemble de la plateforme.
Secteur
Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds
Agenda
08/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
6
Dernier Cours de Cloture
8,65 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
10,1 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+16,76 %
Consensus

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Gestion de patrimoine

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
GROSVENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. Action Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P.
-3,24 % 372 M $
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY Action SEI Investments Company
+4,04 % 8 596 M $
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC Action St. James's Place plc
-8,92 % 4 265 M $
360 ONE WAM LIMITED Action 360 One Wam Limited
-2,56 % 2 985 M $
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Action AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
+4,87 % 2 310 M $
STEPSTONE GROUP LP Action StepStone Group LP
+10,59 % 2 226 M $
AMP LIMITED Action AMP Limited
+15,05 % 1 718 M $
PUYI INC. Action Puyi Inc.
-2,92 % 1 480 M $
UTI ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED Action UTI Asset Management Company Limited
+5,83 % 1 397 M $
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED Action Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited
+6,35 % 1 375 M $
Gestion de patrimoine
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. - Nasdaq
  4. Actualités Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P.
  5. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. : Oppenheimer maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Tous les transcripts sur plus de 9000 sociétés, le jour de leur publication !
Débloquez-les Maintenant !
fermer