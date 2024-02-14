GCM Grosvenor Inc. est une société de solutions de gestion d'actifs alternatifs. La société fournit des solutions d'investissement à des clients principalement institutionnels qui recherchent des investissements alternatifs, tels que des stratégies de fonds spéculatifs, de capital-investissement, d'immobilier, d'infrastructure et d'investissements stratégiques. Elle gère des comptes séparés personnalisés et des fonds communs de placement. La société collabore avec ses clients pour construire des portefeuilles d'investissement à travers de multiples stratégies d'investissement sur les marchés privés et publics, personnalisés pour répondre à leurs objectifs spécifiques. La société propose également des fonds communs spécialisés qui couvrent l'univers de l'investissement alternatif et qui sont développés pour répondre aux demandes du marché en matière de stratégies et d'objectifs de risque et de rendement. La société propose des marchés privés et des stratégies d'investissement à rendement absolu. Ses marchés privés comprennent le capital-investissement, les infrastructures et l'immobilier, ainsi que certaines stratégies qui couvrent l'ensemble de la plateforme.

Secteur Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds