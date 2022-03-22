Connexion
    CEN   FR0000036675

GROUPE CRIT

(CEN)
  Rapport
Groupe CRIT : Résultats annuels 2021

22/03/2022 | 18:42
Résultats annuels 2021
22 Mar 2022 18:36 CET

Company Name

GROUPE CRIT

ISN

FR0000036675

Market

Euronext

Symbol

CEN

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1059321_20220322_CRIT_CP_RA2021_Vdef.pdf

Source

GROUPE CRIT

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Groupe CRIT SA published this content on 22 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2022 17:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 2 027 M 2 238 M -
Résultat net 2021 33,6 M 37,1 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 238 M 262 M -
PER 2021 19,5x
Rendement 2021 1,43%
Capitalisation 645 M 712 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,20x
VE / CA 2022 0,16x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 18,7%
Graphique GROUPE CRIT
Durée : Période :
Groupe CRIT : Graphique analyse technique Groupe CRIT | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique GROUPE CRIT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Clôture 58,10 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 82,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 41,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nathalie Jaoui Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Renaud Lejeune Chief Financial Officer
Yvonne Guedj Director
Karine Guedj Director, Director-Communication & Purchases
Valérie Lezer Charpentier Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
GROUPE CRIT-6.29%712
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC5.96%12 872
RANDSTAD N.V.-1.93%11 904
ADECCO GROUP AG-6.74%8 112
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-2.58%5 074
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-26.29%4 763