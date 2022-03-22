|
Groupe CRIT : Résultats annuels 2021
Résultats annuels 2021
Company Name
GROUPE CRIT
ISN
FR0000036675
Market
Euronext
Symbol
CEN
Source
GROUPE CRIT
Provider
Les Echos
Données financières
|CA 2021
2 027 M
2 238 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
33,6 M
37,1 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2021
238 M
262 M
-
|PER 2021
|19,5x
|Rendement 2021
|1,43%
|Capitalisation
|
645 M
712 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|0,20x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,16x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|18,7%
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique GROUPE CRIT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|3
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|58,10 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|82,00 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|41,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs