    GOE   FR0000062671

GROUPE GORGÉ SA

(GOE)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  17:35 07/10/2022
16.88 EUR   -0.59%
19:40Groupe Gorgé Sa : Availability of the 2022 Half-year financial report
AN
19:40Groupe Gorgé Sa : Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2022
AN
30/09Groupe Gorgé finalise l'acquisition de iXblue
AO
Groupe Gorgé Sa : Availability of the 2022 Half-year financial report

07/10/2022 | 19:40
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Groupe Gorgé announces today that it has published its 2022 Half-year financial report.

It has been filed at the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

It can be consulted on Groupe Gorgé's investors website: www.groupe-gorge.com page “Documents”.

 

 

About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. The Group is present in drones, engineering and protection systems and employs close to 2,000 people. The Group generated revenue of €178 million in 2021.

 

 

More information on www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).

 

 

Contacts:    
Investor Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@groupe-gorge.com

Claire Riffaud
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79
criffaud@actus.fr		 Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		  
Follow Groupe Gorgé on :
groupe-gorge.com

 

Disclaimer

Groupe Gorgé's press releases may contain forward-looking statements regarding objectives. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of Groupe Gorgé. However, their materialisation depends on known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ significantly from those anticipated. Some of these risks are listed and presented in detail in our Universal Registration Document available on the Groupe Gorgé website (www.groupe-gorge.com). These risks, hazards and other factors are not exhaustive. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe, the shares of Groupe Gorgé or its subsidiaries listed in any country.


Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : xnCdkpppZpmamG2aYp2Wm2ZsnG6Xw5XFZZTGnJedl8rHamxhyG9nbp2ZZnBnm2hq
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :
Communiqués de mise à disposition de documents :
- Modalités de mise à disposition des rapports financiers et d'audit semestriels/examens réduits

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/76634-cp_groupe-gorge_mad-rfs_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2022 ActusNews
Données financières
CA 2022 227 M 223 M -
Résultat net 2022 4,15 M 4,08 M -
Dette nette 2022 264 M 259 M -
PER 2022 72,3x
Rendement 2022 1,94%
Capitalisation 290 M 284 M -
VE / CA 2022 2,44x
VE / CA 2023 1,45x
Nbr Employés 1 452
Flottant 56,2%
Graphique GROUPE GORGÉ SA
Durée : Période :
Groupe Gorgé SA : Graphique analyse technique Groupe Gorgé SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique GROUPE GORGÉ SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Clôture 16,98 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 23,75 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 39,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Raphaël Gorgé Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Loïc le Berre Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance
Hélène de Cointet Chief Operating Officer
Sylvie Lucot Independent Director
Martine Griffon-Fouco Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
GROUPE GORGÉ SA3.66%285
NORDSON CORPORATION-13.30%12 661
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.20.56%11 736
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-36.39%10 412
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-43.77%4 917
VALMET OYJ-42.76%3 908