Groupe Gorgé Sa : Availability of the 2022 Half-year financial report

Groupe Gorgé announces today that it has published its 2022 Half-year financial report.

It has been filed at the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

It can be consulted on Groupe Gorgé's investors website: www.groupe-gorge.com page “Documents”.

About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. The Group is present in drones, engineering and protection systems and employs close to 2,000 people. The Group generated revenue of €178 million in 2021.

More information on www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).

Contacts: Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@groupe-gorge.com



Claire Riffaud

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

criffaud@actus.fr Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

Follow Groupe Gorgé on :

groupe-gorge.com

Disclaimer

Groupe Gorgé's press releases may contain forward-looking statements regarding objectives. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of Groupe Gorgé. However, their materialisation depends on known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ significantly from those anticipated. Some of these risks are listed and presented in detail in our Universal Registration Document available on the Groupe Gorgé website (www.groupe-gorge.com). These risks, hazards and other factors are not exhaustive. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe, the shares of Groupe Gorgé or its subsidiaries listed in any country.

Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key : xnCdkpppZpmamG2aYp2Wm2ZsnG6Xw5XFZZTGnJedl8rHamxhyG9nbp2ZZnBnm2hq

- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :

Communiqués de mise à disposition de documents :

- Modalités de mise à disposition des rapports financiers et d'audit semestriels/examens réduits Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/76634-cp_groupe-gorge_mad-rfs_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

© 2022 ActusNews