Fonds positionnés sur GROUPE GORGÉ SA Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position Quaero Capital Argonaut B-EUR NON 6.00% 55.00% 6.16M EUR Quaero Capital Smaller Eurp Coms A-EUR NON 1.00% 35.00% 2.28M EUR









Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 3 Objectif de cours Moyen 15,50 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 12,58 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 31,2% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 23,2% Ecart / Objectif Bas 15,3% Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) GROUPE GORGÉ SA -0.63% 268 NORDSON CORPORATION -0.83% 11 578 HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.56% 5 486 SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. -7.70% 5 032 MAREL HF. 4.57% 4 846 VALMET OYJ -1.03% 4 244