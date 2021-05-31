Groupe IRD : Formulaire de vote par correspondance ou de procuration

Assemblée Générale Ordinaire
Le Mardi 22 juin 2021 à 15h00
Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
On Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 3:00 pm
Siège social: 40, rue Eugène Jacquet
59700 Marcq-En-BaroeulCité des Échanges - 40, rue Eugène Jacquet 59700 Marcq-En-Baroeul
Société Anonyme au capital de 44 274 913,25€ 456 504 877 RCS Lille Métropole
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
A
|
B
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
C
|
D
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
26
|
27
|
28
|
29
|
30
|
E
|
F
|
31
|
32
|
33
|
34
|
35
|
36
|
37
|
38
|
39
|
40
|
G
|
H
|
41
|
42
|
43
|
44
|
45
|
46
|
47
|
48
|
49
|
50
|
J
|
K
19 juin 2021
19 juin 2021
Disclaimer
Groupe IRD SA published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 16:07:05 UTC.