    IRD   FR0000124232

GROUPE IRD SA

(IRD)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 31/05 17:21:00
23.605 EUR   +0.36%
Groupe IRD : Formulaire de vote par correspondance ou de procuration

31/05/2021 | 18:08
Assemblée Générale Ordinaire

Le Mardi 22 juin 2021 à 15h00

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 3:00 pm

Siège social: 40, rue Eugène Jacquet

59700 Marcq-En-BaroeulCité des Échanges - 40, rue Eugène Jacquet 59700 Marcq-En-Baroeul

Société Anonyme au capital de 44 274 913,25€ 456 504 877 RCS Lille Métropole

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

A

B

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

C

D

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

E

F

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

G

H

41

42

43

44

45

46

47

48

49

50

J

K

19 juin 2021

19 juin 2021

Disclaimer

Groupe IRD SA published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 16:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 21,9 M 26,8 M -
Résultat net 2020 6,41 M 7,84 M -
Dette nette 2020 112 M 137 M -
PER 2020 9,84x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 68,0 M 82,9 M -
VE / CA 2019 7,25x
VE / CA 2020 7,96x
Nbr Employés 44
Flottant 5,34%
Graphique GROUPE IRD SA
Durée : Période :
Groupe IRD SA : Graphique analyse technique Groupe IRD SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique GROUPE IRD SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Thierry Dujardin Chief Executive Officer
Jean-François Dufresne Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Gérard Meauxsoone Chairman
Ludovic Besson Technical Director
Isabelle Hottebart-Degrave Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GROUPE IRD SA7.89%83
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED10.10%40 734
NATIXIS45.50%15 599
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.24.07%13 598
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.30.61%7 935
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.14.75%6 241