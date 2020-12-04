Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Groupe LDLC    ALLDL   FR0000075442

GROUPE LDLC

(ALLDL)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Groupe LDLC : PRESENTATION RÉSULTATS SEMESTRIELS 2020/2021

04/12/2020 | 12:07
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RÉSULTATS

SEMESTRIELS

2020-2021

4 DÉCEMBRE 2020

S O M M A I R E

LE GROUPE LDLC EN BREF

RÉSULTATS SEMESTRIELS 2020-2021

PERSPECTIVES & OBJECTIFS

CARNET DE L'ACTIONNAIRE

REPÈRES CHIFFRÉSAU 30 SEPTEMBRE 2020

3

314,3 M€

Chiffre d'affaires

S1 2020-2021

42 000 m2

de logistique intégrée

1 000

collaborateurs

54 magasins LDLC en France

5 pays couverts :

France / Belgique / Luxembourg /

Suisse / Espagne

15

enseignes dont

7 sites marchands

DISTRIBUTEUR SPÉCIALISÉ MULTIMARQUES ONLINE ET OFFLINE

LEADER FRANÇAISDU HIGH-TECH ONLINE

4

BtoCBtoB

High-Tech

Autres activités

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Groupe LDLC SA published this content on 04 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2020 11:06:02 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur GROUPE LDLC
12:07GROUPE LDLC : Presentation résultats semestriels 2020/2021
PU
11:54LDLC : les prises de bénéfices l'emportent après un très bon premier semestre
AO
11:23LDLC : LCM juge " remarquable " la rentabilité
AO
09:03Réunionite aigüe à tous les étages
08:59Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Paris Vendredi 4 décembre 2020
AO
08:05EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Dassault Aviation, EDF, Rémy Cointreau, Reworld, Nicox, ..
07:30GROUPE LDLC : A suivre aujourd'hui
AO
03/12Les valeurs à suivre demain à la Bourse de Paris Vendredi 4 décembre 2020
AO
03/12LDLC : nette progression de la rentabilité au premier semestre et acompte sur di..
AO
03/12GROUPE LDLC : RÉSULTATS SEMESTRIELS 2020-2021 EN TRÈS FORTE CROISSANCE ▪ C..
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur GROUPE LDLC
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 672 M 818 M -
Résultat net 2021 27,6 M 33,5 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 8,55 M 10,4 M -
PER 2021 10,4x
Rendement 2021 0,55%
Capitalisation 283 M 344 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,41x
VE / CA 2022 0,37x
Nbr Employés 949
Flottant 57,6%
Graphique GROUPE LDLC
Durée : Période :
Groupe LDLC : Graphique analyse technique Groupe LDLC | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique GROUPE LDLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 50,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 45,80 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 9,17%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,17%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 9,17%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Laurent Villemonte de La Clergerie Chairman-Management Board
Olivier Villemonte de La Clergerie Chief Executive Officer
Suzanne Villemonte de La Clergerie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Villemonte de La Clergerie Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anne-Marie Valentin Bignier Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GROUPE LDLC259.22%344
BEST BUY CO., INC21.34%27 588
JB HI-FI LIMITED21.02%3 898
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED23.61%2 302
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION0.61%2 235
CECONOMY-21.31%1 951
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ