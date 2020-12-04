Groupe LDLC : PRESENTATION RÉSULTATS SEMESTRIELS 2020/2021

RÉSULTATS
SEMESTRIELS
2020-2021
4 DÉCEMBRE 2020
S O M M A I R E
LE GROUPE LDLC EN BREF
RÉSULTATS SEMESTRIELS 2020-2021
PERSPECTIVES & OBJECTIFS
CARNET DE L'ACTIONNAIRE
REPÈRES CHIFFRÉSAU 30 SEPTEMBRE 2020
3
314,3 M€
Chiffre d'affaires
S1 2020-2021
42 000 m2
de logistique intégrée
1 000
collaborateurs
54 magasins LDLC en France
5 pays couverts :
France / Belgique / Luxembourg /
Suisse / Espagne
15
enseignes dont
7 sites marchands
DISTRIBUTEUR SPÉCIALISÉ MULTIMARQUES ONLINE ET OFFLINE
LEADER FRANÇAISDU HIGH-TECH ONLINE
4
BtoCBtoB
High-Tech
Autres activités
