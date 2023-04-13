Groupe LDLC : VOTES DES RÉSOLUTIONS SOUMISES À L'ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE ORDINAIRE DU 30 MARS 2023

GROUPE LDLC
Société anonyme à directoire et conseil de surveillance
Au capital de 1.110.919,68 Euros
Siège social : 2, rue des Érables - 69578 Limonest Cedex
403 554 181 RCS LYON
ASSEMBLEE GENERALE ORDINAIRE DU 30 MARS 2023
DETAILS DES VOTES DES RESOLUTIONS SOUMISES AU VOTE DES ACTIONNAIRES
|
Nombre total d'actions composant le
|
6.171.776
|
capital social
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nombre total d'actions disposant du droit de
|
6.020.025
|
vote
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nombre d'actionnaires présents, représentés
|
93
|
ou ayant voté par correspondance
|
|
|
Nombre d'actions des actionnaires présents,
|
3.559.813
|
représentés
|
ou
|
ayant
|
voté
|
par
|
|
correspondance
|
|
|
|
|
Nombre de voix des actionnaires présents,
|
6.258.498
|
représentés
|
ou
|
ayant
|
votés
|
par
|
correspondance
|
|
|
|
VPC
|
POUVOIRS
|
PRESENTS ET
|
TOTAL
|
Etat adoption
|
|
|
|
PRESIDENT
|
REPRESENTES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VOTANTS
|
37
|
48
|
|
8
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
ACTIONS
|
675 507
|
1 037
|
174
|
1 847
|
132
|
3 559
|
813
|
|
|
VOIX
|
675 903
|
1 926
|
290
|
3 656
|
305
|
6 258
|
498
|
|
|
|
Pour
|
675 896
|
1 926
|
290
|
3 656
|
305
|
6.258.491
|
|
1
|
AGO
|
Contre
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Adoptée
|
|
|
Abstention
|
7
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
Pour
|
675 896
|
1 926
|
290
|
3 656
|
305
|
6.258.491
|
|
2
|
AGO
|
Contre
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Adoptée
|
|
|
Abstention
|
7
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
7
|
|
Disclaimer
Groupe LDLC SA published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 16:04:05 UTC.