    ALLDL   FR0000075442

GROUPE LDLC

(ALLDL)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  17:35:21 13/04/2023
22.65 EUR   +1.80%
18:05Groupe Ldlc : Votes des résolutions soumises à l'assemblée générale ordinaire du 30 mars 2023
PU
17:50Groupe Ldlc : Ouverture d’un magasin ldlc à compiègne le 12 avril
AT
03/04LDLC : acquisition du groupe ACTI MAC finalisée
CF
Groupe LDLC : VOTES DES RÉSOLUTIONS SOUMISES À L'ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE ORDINAIRE DU 30 MARS 2023

13/04/2023 | 18:05
GROUPE LDLC

Société anonyme à directoire et conseil de surveillance

Au capital de 1.110.919,68 Euros

Siège social : 2, rue des Érables - 69578 Limonest Cedex

403 554 181 RCS LYON

ASSEMBLEE GENERALE ORDINAIRE DU 30 MARS 2023

DETAILS DES VOTES DES RESOLUTIONS SOUMISES AU VOTE DES ACTIONNAIRES

Nombre total d'actions composant le

6.171.776

capital social

Nombre total d'actions disposant du droit de

6.020.025

vote

Nombre d'actionnaires présents, représentés

93

ou ayant voté par correspondance

Nombre d'actions des actionnaires présents,

3.559.813

représentés

ou

ayant

voté

par

correspondance

Nombre de voix des actionnaires présents,

6.258.498

représentés

ou

ayant

votés

par

correspondance

VPC

POUVOIRS

PRESENTS ET

TOTAL

Etat adoption

PRESIDENT

REPRESENTES

VOTANTS

37

48

8

93

ACTIONS

675 507

1 037

174

1 847

132

3 559

813

VOIX

675 903

1 926

290

3 656

305

6 258

498

Pour

675 896

1 926

290

3 656

305

6.258.491

1

AGO

Contre

0

0

0

0

Adoptée

Abstention

7

0

0

7

Pour

675 896

1 926

290

3 656

305

6.258.491

2

AGO

Contre

0

0

0

0

Adoptée

Abstention

7

0

0

7

Disclaimer

Groupe LDLC SA published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 16:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 583 M 640 M -
Résultat net 2023 8,89 M 9,76 M -
Tréso. nette 2023 25,4 M 27,9 M -
PER 2023 15,4x
Rendement 2023 2,31%
Capitalisation 134 M 147 M -
VE / CA 2023 0,19x
VE / CA 2024 0,15x
Nbr Employés 1 064
Flottant 53,8%
Graphique GROUPE LDLC
Durée : Période :
Groupe LDLC : Graphique analyse technique Groupe LDLC | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique GROUPE LDLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Clôture 22,25 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 29,25 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 31,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Laurent Villemonte de la Clergerie Chairman-Management Board
Olivier Villemonte de la Clergerie Chief Executive Officer
Suzanne Villemonte de la Clergerie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Villemonte de la Clergerie Member-Supervisory Board
Anne-Marie Valentin Bignier Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
GROUPE LDLC7.23%147
AMAZON.COM, INC.18.95%1 002 489
JD.COM, INC.-34.17%57 938
COUPANG, INC.2.86%26 844
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-19.34%23 313
ETSY, INC.-13.47%12 485
