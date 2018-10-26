Connexion
GROUPE LDLC    ALLDL   FR0000075442

GROUPE LDLC

(ALLDL)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur GROUPE LDLC
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Haas Actions Entrepreneurs SNON-4.00%0.00%NC0.33M EUR





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Trois valeurs moyennes très décotées
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 39,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 27,30 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 46,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 42,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 39,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GROUPE LDLC117.25%202
BEST BUY CO., INC33.68%30 318
JB HI-FI LIMITED39.10%4 237
AARON'S, INC.-0.68%3 901
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED65.28%3 185
BIC CAMERA INC.-3.05%2 011
