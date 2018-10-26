Fonds positionnés sur GROUPE LDLC Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position Haas Actions Entrepreneurs S NON -4.00% 0.00% NC 0.33M EUR









Décryptage Trois valeurs moyennes très décotées

Consensus
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 39,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 27,30 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 46,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 42,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 39,2%

Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$)
GROUPE LDLC 117.25% 202
BEST BUY CO., INC 33.68% 30 318
JB HI-FI LIMITED 39.10% 4 237
AARON'S, INC. -0.68% 3 901
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED 65.28% 3 185
BIC CAMERA INC. -3.05% 2 011